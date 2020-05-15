ANDERSONVILLE – Andersonville National Historic Site has increased recreational access following state and federal pandemic guidelines.
The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, park officials said in a released statement.
Wednesday, Andersonville National Historic Site reopened access to all park grounds daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Limited brochures and information will be available outside in front of the visitor center doors. Direct burial services for eligible veterans and their families will continue with restrictions.
With public health in mind, these facilities remain closed at this time:
• The National Prisoner of War Museum and all other park buildings remain closed to public access.
• All public restrooms remain closed.
• No public programs or events will be offered or conducted.
• No committal services or rendering of military honors will be permitted in Andersonville National Cemetery. No more than 10 immediate family members may be present to witness burials. The family may request to conduct a proper committal service when conditions permit.
"The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount," p[ark officials said. "At Andersonville National Historic Site, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers."
A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. The public should follow local area health orders, practice "Leave No Trace" principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website (https://www.nps.gov/ande) and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.