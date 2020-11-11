Anderson named city Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – Nicole Anderson of S.L. Mason Elementary School was named Valdosta City Schools' Teacher of the Year Tuesday during the city board of education meeting.
While the event is normally held as a dinner, due to COVID-19, school officials changed it up while still honoring the teachers.
S.L. Mason Principal Kevin Daw explained in his recommendation letter that Anderson “wears many hats” as an employee at the school, including serving as a member of the school-wide leadership team, public relations coordinator, Helen Ruffin Reading Bowl coach and a leader for WSLM News Team.
“Mrs. Anderson has continually demonstrated a sincere passion for education while ensuring her students are challenged daily,” Daw stated in his letter. “She has consistently demonstrated a professional demeanor that serves as a role model for other educators.”
Natasha Berry, the 2019 teacher of the year, introduced all the nominees for the 2020 award.
The other teacher of the year nominees were Tiffany Johnson-Lewis, Pinevale Elementary School, Stephanie Thomas, Valdosta Early College Academy, Nina Livingston, Horizon Academy, Michael Duren, Valdosta Middle School, Eleshia Turner, Valdosta High School, Courtni O’Neal, J.L. Lomax Elementary School, Charlene Rickman, W.G. Nunn Elementary School, Andrea Brantley, Sallas Mahone Elementary School and Amy Young, J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason made the announcement declaring Anderson the winner.
“All of you are teachers of the year,” Cason said. “The 2020-21 Teacher of the Year is a dedicated, lifelong learner. This teacher also wants to ensure the students under their care develop the love for learning that lasts their lifetime also.”
Anderson graciously accepted her award, thanking her faculty at S.L. Mason and expressing how proud she is to represent the school.
