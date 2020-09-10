VALDOSTA – Tears began to escape his eyes but John Walsh moved forward with his message.
Walsh, host of “America’s Most Wanted” and Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” was the keynote speaker for the Second Annual Anchored in Hope dinner.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes Counted sponsored the fundraiser this week at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. The event was live streamed.
The dinner was supposed to be held earlier in the year but organizers postponed the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Zoom feed allowed Walsh to remotely give his speech to guests at the dinner.
“I thought I had the American dream,” Walsh started his speech.
He recalled living in a Florida town with his wife and 6-year-old son, Adam, in 1981. He said he thought he had it all.
Then, Adam went missing while shopping with his mom in a store, Walsh said. Adam was kidnapped, he said.
After an extensive search that lasted weeks, Walsh said he received a call that his son’s head was found severed in a canal.
As he continued with his speech, Walsh got emotional but he still spoke about dedicating his life to helping children including getting a missing children’s bill passed.
He spoke of the work and the importance of children’s advocacy centers, of the place they have in communities.
“You are a SWAT team of heroes for kids,” Walsh said.
He told the crowd, “I’m talking to a room full of angels.”
At the conclusion of his speech, still holding back tears, Walsh said he was donating his speaker’s fee for the evening back to the CAC.
In wrapping up, Ashley Lindsay, center executive director, also got emotional.
“You’re an example of resilience,” she told Walsh.
During the fundraiser, Caroline Scarpate presented the Caroline’s Hope award to Alicia Brantley, a CAC staffer.
Brantley worked child abuse cases for 23 years during her days in law enforcement, she said.
Lindsay announced Bobby Bones – radio personality, host of “The Bobby Bones Show” and former "American Idol" mentor – will be the keynote speaker during the Third Annual Anchored in Hope dinner next year.
During the fundraiser, virtual guests could give by texting CACKIDS to 44321.
Visit caclowndes.org for information about the CAC.
