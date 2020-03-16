Anchored in Hope dinner postponed

VALDOSTA – The 2020 Anchored in Hope Benefit Dinner featuring John Walsh has been postponed due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from organizers released Sunday.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County explained in the statement how organizers are working with Walsh’s team for possible rescheduling.
Walsh is the host of “America’s Most Wanted” and new Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit with John Walsh," and was tapped to be the dinner’s keynote speaker.
“We feel we must do our part as a community partner in helping slow the spread of this virus. Everyone’s safety is our top priority and we are striving to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC,” the statement from the CAC read.
Organizers plan to announce a reschedule date once one has been decided, it read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.