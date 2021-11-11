VALDOSTA – The American Veterans Post 607 honored America’s men and women of the Armed Forces in ceremonial tribute Thursday for Veterans Day.
Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson, City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody, City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley, City Councilman Eric Howard, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan participated in the ceremony.
J.D. Rice served as master of ceremony for the ceremony and presented the history of Veterans Day.
Rice thanked each and every veteran for their sacrifice which allow citizens of the United States to enjoy their many freedoms.
A Veterans Day proclamation from Gov. Brian P. Kemp, recognizing Nov. 11 as Veterans Day, was presented.
Rice said, “We recognize those who fought and died for us to live in the great United States of America.”
The AMVETS recognized POW/MIA with a special flag ceremony with a decorated single setting table to remember those who could not attend, Rice said.
During the ceremony, the Armed Forces Medley was played to recognize all veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps.
Closing remarks were rendered by Ladies Auxiliary Second Vice Shavonda Swain and con Cmdr. John Stokes.
