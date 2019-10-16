Ameris Bank teaches financial literacy

VALDOSTA – Financial literacy was the focus of a recent seminar.
Judy Messer, assistant branch manager of Ameris Bank, located on Inner Perimeter Road, visited Valdosta Community Xccelerator to provide initial guidance related to financial literacy and banking success for the Xccelerator participants, organizers said.
Messer included an activity for the group relating to 10 important financial checkup questions. She also covered financial literacy topics such as:
• Budgeting strategies.
• Defining the credit score and how to achieve good credit.
• How to raise a low credit score without high-interest rates.
• Tips to avoid identity theft and fraud.
"We are thrilled to announce that our second segment, Financial Empowerment, in the Community Xccelerator has begun. We thank Judy Messer and Ameris Bank for being someone we could count on to partner with Valdosta's Community Xccelerator," said DeWayne Johnson, program director for the Community Xccelerator.
According to organizers, the Community Xccelerator is a 20-session program conducted at the Willis L. Miller Library developed for local residents and students in order to connect, inspire and empower through proven strategies for success from regional experts related to goal execution, financial and wealth empowerment, business development and personal improvement.
For more information about how to participate in Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator, email info.cx@iamabridgebuilder.us, visit www.bridgebuilderinvestments.com/xccelerator, or call (229) 588-0866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.