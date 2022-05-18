Ameris Bank backs SGMC campuses

VALDOSTA – Ameris Bank recently contributed $25,000 each to South Georgia Medical Center’s Berrien and Lanier campuses through the Georgia HEART Hospital program.
“We are thankful for the generosity of community partners like Ameris Bank that allow SGMC to continue to provide access to quality and innovative health care to thousands of Georgians that live in rural South Georgia,” said Hilary Gibbs, SGMC vice president and chief development officer.
Past contributions to the GA HEART Hospital Program have allowed SGMC’s Lanier campus to construct a new ambulatory bay and new EMS entrance to the ER providing protection from the weather for patients being transported to the Lanier emergency department via ambulance, hospital officials said in a statement.
SGMC’s Berrien campus is looking forward to breaking ground on its new emergency department and hospital expansion in the near future, hospital officials said. Both of the projects are made possible through Georgia Heart Tax Credit donations.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program provides organizations and individual taxpayers the opportunity to donate to SGMC’s rural campuses and receive a 100% state tax credit.
To learn more about this tax credit program, visit www.georgiaheart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.