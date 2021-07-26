'American Soundtrack' features Evans

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host local talent with worldwide sound in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time at "American Soundtrack Vol. VIII."
The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center, sponsored by Hanover Advisors, center representatives said in a statement.
"Backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra, the lineup of live performances and local talent is sure to encourage audience members to their feet," center representatives said.
Among an impressive list of local talent, "American Soundtrack" will feature Rob Evans.
Evans has performed with "American Soundtrack" since its first performance in 2012. He has played guitar acoustically with a band for 20 years but finds that the big band experience "American Soundtrack" provides is unmatched.
“In this environment, you’ll see some folks that have dedicated their lives to learn an instrument,” Evans said. He describes the event as an “incredible chance to see great musicianship up close.”
Evans said he values that "American Soundtrack" allows attendees to reminisce and enjoy an evening full of songs that may have been part of the soundtrack of their lives.
Tickets for "American Soundtrack Vol. VIII" are $75 and include reserved seating, a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet and a full cash bar. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call (229) 247-2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson St.
