American Legion Legacy Riders coming to town

VALDOSTA — The American Legion National Commander and the American Legion Riders’ Legacy Run will visit American Legion Post 13 this weekend.
Escorted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and City of Valdosta Police Department, the riders are expected to arrive Sunday afternoon at the American Legion Post 13, 1301 Williams St. as a part of a 1,100-mile, seven-state journey "raising awareness about the American Legion Riders’ Legacy Scholarship and the important work American Legionnaires do in the local community," organizers said.
The visit is expected to last 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. .
Valdosta Mayor John Gayle is scheduled to present a proclamation to the American Legion. Eddie Asberry, American Legion Department of Georgia commander, and Phil Youngblood are scheduled to conduct a welcoming ceremony.
The Legacy Run riders will present scholarship donations raised during this event. The American Legion Post 13 commander will present a donation to the American Legion National Commander for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship.
Post 13 will serve the Legacy Run riders a light meal before the riders continue on their way toward Waycross, GA, their next stop.
Since its inception in 2002, more than $15 million has been raised for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship. The American Legion Riders have generated several million dollars for the scholarship through the American Legion Legacy Run and are engaged in countless other charitable activities that contribute thousands of dollars annually to other national, state and local programs and charities for veterans, military families and communities, organizers said.
Eligibility for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship is open to children of servicemembers who died while on active duty following 9/11 as well as children of post-9/11 veterans who have been assigned a combined disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs of 50 percent or greater.
Detailed information on the scholarship is available at Legion.org/scholarships/legacy.
To donate to The American Legion Legacy Scholarship visit https://www.members.legion.org/tal/donatenow?trantype=LGY.
The American Legion Legacy Run is one of the largest multi-state, multi-day, cross-country motorcycle events in the United States, with many of the American Legion Riders traveling from across the country to join together in unified support for this great cause.
Organizers said the arrival and departure of the motorcycle group may cause some traffic delays on Highway 41 and Ashley Street, Williams Street, Patterson Street (northbound), Inner Perimeter Road to Highway 122, then up to Lakeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.