VALDOSTA – American Legion Post 13 is conducting the Annual Veterans Day ceremony this year at the Valdosta High School Gym.
The ceremony is scheduled 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Valdosta High School gym, Legion representatives said in a statement.
Phil Youngblood of Post 13, past Department of Georgia commander and alternate national executive committeeman, will be the master of ceremonies. Col. Russell Cook of Moody Air Force Base is the invited guest speaker.
"We are also excited to have several of our elected officials attending as well. We are privileged to have both the Valdosta High School Navy Junior ROTC and the Lowndes High School Air Force Junior ROTC detachments assisting in the ceremony as well as the Valdosta High Band performing patriotic songs," Legion representatives said.
Post 13 will provide a barbecue lunch at the Post home across the street from the Bazemore-Hyder Stadium after the conclusion of the ceremony. Just prior to the lunch being served, the Legion will observe the Marine Corps' 246th birthday by having the Marine Corps League cut the symbolic birthday cake.
"This is a very poignant and symbolic occasion for our Marines in Valdosta," Legion representatives said.
Veterans and the public are invited to attend.
