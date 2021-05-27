American Legion hosts Memorial Day events

VALDOSTA – The American Legion Post No. 13 invites the Valdosta community, including veterans groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, community groups and others to observe Memorial Day honors for the country's fallen military members.
American Legion Post No. 13 members and area residents will place American flags on veterans' gravesites, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30, in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Legion representatives said in a statement.
"A solemn memorial for America's fallen warriors will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the flag pole at the Oak Street entrance, located northwest of the intersection of North Oak Street and West Mary Street," Legion representatives said.
Attendees are asked to arrive early for seating at the left of the flag pole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.