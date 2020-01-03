VALDOSTA – Searching for a creative outlet to showcase musical talents? Look no further than the newly introduced Amateur Acoustic Singer/Songwriter Challenge at Bleu Pub.
The operative word is “amateur,” said J.J. Rolle, event creator. Rolle said the challenge is geared toward those who don't perform regularly for pay in public venues.
Rolle decided to create the event on noticing an alarming lack of open mic nights in a city that has both an Air Force base and university.
“In my travels as a musician, the first thing I look for when in a new city are the open mics as a way of showing what I could do, networking with musicians on the local scene and perhaps get a gig in the venues holding them,” Rolle said.
Each performer will be given a strict performance time of 15 minutes or three songs, whichever comes first. One cover may be performed within the set and it is requested that performers keep in mind they will be performing in a family-friendly restaurant.
After all the performances are done, the audience will use their applause to select the winner with bar staff serving as the deciders for who received the most cheers. The winner will receive a $25 bar tab good for the following Wednesday night. Performers must be present to win and all decisions are final.
On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the three previous winners will have 30 minutes each to compete for another $25 bar tab and a paid opening slot on a weekend night.
“It wouldn't be possible without Bleu Pub giving the space to do it as well as the tabs and opening slot,” Rolle said. “They feel it's a great way to add variety to their stable of acts.”
All performances will be videoed and the best of each performance will be posted on Rockin' Rolle Entertainment's YouTube channel for the performers to download.
No artists will be signed up who perform with an electric guitar or with backing tracks. Live musicians must accompany performers with no more than three members per act.
Rolle said the ideal three-piece act would consist of vocals and rhythm guitar, lead guitar (or violin, accordion, etc.) and percussion or acoustic bass. Due to time and space constraints, full drum kits will not be allowed. All instruments and cables must be provided by the performers.
The event will begin 7 p.m. every Wednesday, starting Jan. 8, at Bleu Pub, 116 W. Hill Ave. Sign up will begin at 6 p.m. and only six slots will be available.
For more details, e-mail rockinrolleentertainment@gmail.com.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
