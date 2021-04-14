VALDOSTA – The Valdosta South Women’s Missionary Society will hold its first Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. 201 E. MLK Drive.
Guest speaker will be Darlene Myers, My Friends House sponsored by VSU Human Service Department and Area Agency on Aging, Waycross, organizers said in a statement.
Walk is open to the public. Participants asked to wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.