VALDOSTA – Southern Georgia Regional Commission’s Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will host an event.
The event is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the City Hall Annex. The theme is “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia."
Topics for this event include the impact of Alzheimer's disease, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, Alzheimer's stages and risk factors, current research and treatments for symptoms and information on Alzheimer's Association resources and Area Agency on Aging resources, organizers said.
Cecelia Nelson, Aging and Disability Resource Connection specialist, will answer questions about aging services and provide face-to-face screenings for ADRC services and linkages in the Valdosta area, organizers said.
"If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia and is in need of aging services to help them live a better quality of life at home, please don’t miss this event," organizers said.
There are several ways to register for this event. Call to RSVP (800) 272-3900 or (888) 732-4464, or online with Eventbrite at https://alzheimers-sgrcaaa-valdosta.eventbrite.com.
The SGRC-AAA develops, provides, coordinates and advocates for services that assist older individuals, at-risk adults, persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers in the 18 counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware. Contact the AAA’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, (912) 287-5888 or (888) 732-4464 (1-888-73-AGING). Visit the AAA Website www.sgrc.us/aaa.html.
