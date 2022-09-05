Alzheimer caregiver clay shoot set

QUITMAN — Greater Valdosta United Way will sponsor “Give it a shot” clay shoot fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 1, at Southwind Sporting Clays, 16761 U.S. 84.
The event benefits Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out, organizers said in a statement.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Lunch served at approximately 12:15 p.m.
$400/four person team (100 per person)
The event includes door prizes, 50 clays, a pulled pork lunch and awards for best in categories, organizers said. “Please bring your own firearm, safety glasses and hearing protection,” organizers said. “Also 50-plus shot gull shells (#7 1/2, #8, or #9 common for sporting clays).”
To register, call ACTO at (229) 245-9094 or (229) 563-2435. Email: actovaldosta@live.com
