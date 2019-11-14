ADEL — A Cook County man in prison recently had a decade added to his sentence for failing to testify truthfully at a trial, according to the Alapaha District Attorney office.
Brothers Albert J. Jackson Jr. and Stephen Lekey Jackson were originally charged with burglary and other charges for breaking into a home and stealing two dozen guns, according to a statement from Alapaha District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Albert Jackson entered a guilty plea in February 2018 and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first five years to be served in prison. One of the conditions of probation for Albert Jackson was he must testify truthfully against his brother at any trial, the statement said.
At the subsequent trial of Stephen Jackson in February 2019, Albert Jackson got on the stand and told a story different from his original statement, according to the DA's office; Albert attempted to minimize his brother’s involvement in the crime during his testimony.
The jury still convicted Stephen Jackson of the charges and the court sentenced Stephen Jackson to 20 years in prison for his part in the burglary. The D.A.'s office brought Albert Jackson back from prison to revoke his probation for failing to live up to his end of the plea deal.
Chief Alapaha Circuit Judge Howard McClain was given the plea agreement, trial testimony transcript and the plea hearing transcript to review to determine whether or not Albert Jackson complied with his probation and the plea agreement, the statement said.
McClain determined Albert Jackson failed to live up to his end of the agreement and he violated his probation. McClain sentenced Albert Jackson to an additional 10 years in prison for failing to testify truthfully and violating his probation, according to the DAs office.
That means that for his part in the burglary, Albert Jackson received a total of 15 years in prison (five years prison under the original plea and an additional 10 years for violating his probation), the statement said.
“Albert Jackson entered into a plea agreement with the state and in exchange received a reduced prison sentence. At the trial of his co-defendant brother, Albert tried to minimize his brother Stephen's involvement and get him off. This office does not enter into plea agreements lightly and we expect those who accept reduced sentences will abide by their end of the bargain. ... Albert Jackson only succeeded in helping convict his brother and getting himself an additional 10 years in prison. We now have both Jackson brothers in prison for a long time where they can no longer rob and steal from our citizens," Perryman said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
