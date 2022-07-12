ALS awareness event scheduled

VALDOSTA – Hospice of South Georgia, an affiliate of South Georgia Medical Center, is hosting Living with ALS, an educational session for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients and their caregivers.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at SGMC’s Smith Northview campus, hospital officials said in a statement.
Dr. Hernan Posas Jr., SGMC neurologist, and Emily DeCesare, NP-C, hospice palliative care nurse, will "share insights and discuss strategies for preserving the independence and quality of life of those impacted by ALS," hospital representatives said.
Registration is limited and required by visiting sgmc.org/ALS or calling (229) 433-4127.
ALS is a rare neurological disease that affects nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement such as chewing or swallowing, speaking or any intentional body movement. It affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year, hospital representatives said.
As cases grow nationally, support and education are essential for enhancing care and quality of life for people facing treatments.
Living with ALS is one of the many educational events offered by HOSG’s caregiver support series.
“As the area's only not-for-profit hospice provider, it’s important for us to provide guidance and resources to caregivers in our communities so they can ensure their loved ones experience the best quality of life possible,” said Kevin Moore, HOSG executive director.
Caregiver support is essential in hospice and palliative care.
"This educational event series allows the SGMC's health system to extend support for a better patient experience and quality of life throughout the entire process of a disease," he said.
Past support events focused on dementia awareness, palliative care and post-pandemic trauma.
For more information on HOSG or SGMC visit sgmc.org.
