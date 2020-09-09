VALDOSTA – An upcoming race will benefit the BARC Humane Society.
Almost Home Charities sponsors the BARC Hybrid 5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road. Check-in starts 7 a.m.
Jackie Shoemaker, co-founder of Almost Home, said the event was initially scheduled for May 2 with a microchip clinic but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As this new date approached and COVID was still present, we had to cancel the microchip clinic and change to hybrid,” she said.
“We wanted to give everyone a choice for their comfort level – virtual or live. At this point, we already had registrations to participate in-person. Some have now chosen to participate virtually.”
Runners not wanting to do in-person participation can do so by running in their own space between 6 a.m., Sept. 6, and 11 a.m., Sept. 12. Times must be submitted to runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/BARC5KRunWalk by noon, Sept. 12.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the live event, Shoemaker said.
Volunteers are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and sanitize their hands. Volunteers will have temperature checks and will be screened.
Runners are asked to wear masks at registration, check-in and at the start of the race. They will also have temperature checks and will be screened.
Hand sanitizer will be available.
Organizers ask anyone not feeling well or who has had a fever within the last two weeks not attend the event. They ask people don’t attend if they’ve been around someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Refreshments will be individually packaged, bottled or canned.
BARC will receive its monetary donation from the event after expenses are deducted, Shoemaker said.
“Even under these unprecedented circumstances, BARC has continued their rescue efforts,” she said. “However, their ability to find homes for the animals has been affected by the inability to hold weekly events within PetSmart. … They still have veterinary expenses, so fundraisers are very important.”
Dogs are allowed at the race. Awards will be given to the “top dog,” the first dog that crosses the line.
Awards will be given to the top male and female in age group.
Winners will receive their medals at PetSmart some time after the event on a Saturday, according to organizers.
The cost to participate virtually is $20.
Early registrants running in-person are charged $25. For groups consisting of 10 runners or more, the cost is $20 each. Race day registration is $30.
Organizers ask people to register early to avoid lines.
If people wish to not run either virtually or in-person, they can donate or buy a T-shirt on the event site.
Dog swag bags are $10.
Valdosta Nissan-Cadillac TKO is the event’s key sponsor. Shoemaker said company representatives will be present at the run/walk with cars and iced-bottled drinks.
Pineywoods Veterinary Hospital, Set in Stone and TJS Deemer Dana are also sponsors.
Artist Ethan Abbott designed artwork for the race T-shirts, Shoemaker said. The deadline to purchase a T-shirt has passed but she said there are plans to take more T-shirt orders after the race.
More information about registering is at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/BARC5KRunWalk or on the event’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.