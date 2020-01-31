VALDOSTA – Almost Home Charities will host “Music to the Rescue," 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
"This wonderful musical and theatrical program was prepared by Dr. Howard Hsu, music director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and director of orchestra studies at Valdosta State University," organizers said.
He brought together several members of the VSO, as well as facility, staff and students of VSU who will donate their talents to raise money for animal rescue.
Performances include Steve Taylor (cello); Tamara Hardesty (soprano); Susan Eischeid (oboe); Tod Leavitt (contrabass); Lyle Indergaard (piano); Beibei Lin (piano); the VSU Improvisation Class led by Dr. Melissa Porterfield, VSU lecturer of theatre; and VSU modern dance led by Melissa Pihos, VSU assistant professor of dance.
The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for guests. Catering will be provided by Covington’s Dining and Catering. Seating is limited so the public is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.com or from Anderson’s Western Auto in Downtown Valdosta, organizers said. General seating is $15 per person or $10 per student.
Music to the Rescue was made possible by sponsorships from Brandon, Rackley, & Dukes, P.C., CPA; Janet Kellett; Jerry and Kay Jennett; Josh and Jennifer Carter; Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium; and O’Steen Subaru & Volkswagen of Valdosta.
"Their generosity enables AHC to donate 100% of the ticket sales back to BARC Humane Society, a local nonprofit animal rescue organization that saves hundreds of animals each year from needless euthanasia," organizers said.
More information on Almost Home Charities, Inc. and the Music to the Rescue event can be found on Facebook, www.almosthomecharities.org, or by calling (229) 244-5870. AHC’s next event will be the BARC Lost Dog Found 5K Run/Walk, Saturday, May 2, in Freedom Park.
