VALDOSTA – Almost Home Charities hosted “Music to the Rescue” earlier this month in the Annette Howell Turner Center of the Arts to benefit the rescue animals of BARC Humane Society.
"This delightful evening began with a Covington’s hors d’oeuvres and cocktail reception accompanied by a wonderful Valdosta State University woodwind quintet," organizers said.
The quintet featured students Kaitlyn Calcagino, flute; Lindsay Miller, oboe; Daniela Hernandez, clarinet; Brooklynne McGonagle, horn; and Eric Webb, bassoon.
The main program immediately followed the reception with a variety of performances including Steven Taylor, cello, three movements from the Suite No 1, in G Major by J.S. Bach: Prelude, Allemande and Gigue; Susan Eischeid, oboe, and Beibei Lin, piano, Marin Marais “Le Basque”; Valdosta State University’s Studio 82 Improv Troupe, Melissa Porterfield, faculty advisor, improvisation skits; Tod Leavitt, contrabass, John Clayton’s “Bach to Blues”; Beibei Lin, piano, Robert Schumann, Sonata No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 22, Andantino; Valdosta State University Modern Dance Class, Melissa Pihos, instructor, modern dance performance with spoken words for BARC; and Tamara Hardesty, soprano, Carol Mikkelsen, soprano, Beibei Lin, piano, Gioachino Rossini’s humorous “Duet for Two Cats.”
"Guest left the night, raving about all of these performances," organizers said.
AHC credits the assembly of the performances to Dr. Howard Hsu, music director of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and director of orchestra studies at VSU. All musicians, dancers and actors donated their talents for “Music to the Rescue” and BARC’s animal rescue cause.
Sponsorships from Brandon, Rackley, & Dukes, P.C., CPA; Josh and Jennifer Carter; Burton Fletcher; Jerry and Kay Jennett; Kaleidoscope Gallery and Emporium; Samuel and Janet Kellett; and O’Steen Subaru & Volkswagen of Valdosta, enabled AHC to donate 100% of the ticket sales back to BARC Humane Society.
Additional funds were raised through a donated Jill Bright painting silent auction, on-line ticket sale add-ons and on-site voluntary donations, organizers said.
AHC presented BARC with a check in excess of $2,000 from “Music to the Rescue” event.
More information on Almost Home Charities, Inc. can be found on Facebook, website www.almosthomecharities.org, or call (229) 244-5870.
AHC’s next event will be the “BARC Lost Dog Found 5K Run/Walk” Saturday, May 2, in Freedom Park. It is seeking sponsorships for the 5K event. Runners and walkers with and without their canine friends can sign-up to participate at: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/BARC5KRunWalk.
