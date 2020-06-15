VALDOSTA – The rain couldn't stop protesters from marching late last week.
The march began at Valley Street and headed down Oak Street, ending at the Valdosta State University Student Union.
While the walk may have started small, many people exited local businesses and homes along the way to join participants as they made their way to their destination, even after the rain started pouring down.
Donning masks and huddled under umbrellas, attendees listened to the voices of several local leaders, including Dr. Treva Gear. Gear is running as a Democrat for Georgia Senate District 8 and is an Army veteran and educator.
Gear addressed the crowd, using the motto for the Marines, calling them “the few, the proud and the brave.”
“I want to tell you that you are part of the second civil rights movement,” Gear said to the crowd. “This is what Martin Luther King dreamed about.”
She said King's assassination wasn't supposed to be the end of the civil rights era.
“What happened is we kind of went to sleep,” Gear said. “It was right before our eyes in the form of systemic racism and institutional racism the things you can't see that's hard to put your finger on but it's there.”
Participants cheered her as she praised them for mobilizing and said the question now is “where do we go from here?”
“We know that protesting is just the beginning. Voting is just the beginning,” Gear said. “Now is the time for accountability. It's time for us to call upon our elected officials to do something. It doesn't matter if you voted for them or not; it's time to step up.”
Gear said she hopes to see the group, and all people passionate about the cause, mobilize and vote.
While speaking, she led the crowd in a chant that seemed to summarize the day:
“We're all in this together.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.