MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Two A-10s assigned to the 23rd Fighter Group at Moody Air Force Base were part of a flyover for the 2020 Salute to America in Washington, D.C.
The Fourth of July salute celebrated the United States of America’s 244th birthday.
"The flyover provides the men and women of the 23rd Fighter Group the opportunity to demonstrate capabilities and join in national celebration, while obtaining necessary training hours," according to a statement from Moody Air Force Base.
