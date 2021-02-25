ALEXXANDAR'S MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Black Messiah' has cinematic power

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Biography, Drama: 2 hours, 5 minutes)
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield and Jesse Plemons
Director: Shaka King
Rated: PG-13 (Strong language, nudity and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Judas and the Black Messiah” is the perfect movie debut his month, Black History Month. The movie nicely shows how the FBI compared the Black Panthers to the KKK, but largely ignored the KKK while it targeted, terrorized and imprisoned the Panthers on a much larger scale.
The Black Panther at the heart of this absorbing biographical drama is Fred Hampton, played exceptionally by Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out,” 2017).
Chicago, 1968, Bill O'Neal (LaKeith) infiltrates the Black Panther Party per the FBI. Acting on the direct orders from Agent Roy Mitchell (Plemons) via J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). O’Neal is an informant placed in Party Chairman Fred Hampton’s Illinois Chapter of the Black Panthers.
O’Neal works his way to the top, becoming one of O’Neal’s lieutenants. As O’Neal learns more about Hampton and his speeches about revolution, O’Neal faces a dilemma of morality and duty.
Shaka King (“Newlyweeds,” 2013) is the director of this screenplay he penned with Will Berson. They use engaging tactics to draw in audiences. These include stylishly attired people filmed similar to black films of the 1970s.
This screenplay also uses a talented and persuasive Daniel Kaluuya delivering speeches as if this role is fit just for him. He is majestic in scenes. He delivers his lines with an earnest zeal that resonates.
Equally persuasive is LaKeith Stanfield. He was recently seen last year in “The Photograph" (Director Stella Meghie). Stanfield’s Bill O'Neal is the central character. Stanfield is riveting as the character, playing O’Neal with a keen intensity. The actor shows his character’s angst well.
Again, this drama is based on the shortened life of Fred Hampton, but it centers on Bill O’Neal’s infiltration of Hampton’s group. This playout is riveting from its start. Its major weakness is that it makes one wonder about some matters the movie appears to suggest but not illustrate clearly. This is clever because Shaka King wants people to know of Hampton and O’Neal’s lives without putting a spin on history, yet he leaves inquiries unfinished.
Grade: B+ (Power to the people who made this captivating screenplay.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Nomadland” (Drama: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and Linda May
Director: Chloé Zhao
Rated: R (Nudity)
Movie Review: “Nomadland” is a superior movie about real-life people placed beside a talented actress and Academy Award recipient Frances McDormand. The result is something not seen in most modern photoplays, sincere realism.
A rural Nevada town suffers a huge economic catastrophe after its major source of jobs collapses. Fern (McDormand), a widow, is one of the people now unemployed. She packs her van that she names Vanguard and explores the American West’s roads in her home on wheels.
This movie is a solid drama. McDormand is dependable as always, delivering a genuine performance. Her role allows her to exhibit the gritty life of living in a vehicle. McDormand plays the part well. She makes you feel her character's pain and her moments of joy. Along the way, one realizes her pain is constant, something bigger than living in a van.
Chloé Zhao wants to show life on the road for this subculture of American life. Jessica Bruder’s book is the basis of Zhao’s screenplay. Often, this movie feels like a documentary because of the sense of authenticity it portrays.
The movie uses real nomads like Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells. They educate Fern about life in a vehicle. They offer nice turns playing themselves. Audiences get an up-close view of life on the road.
Along the travels, stunning landscapes of the American West grace the screen. One can certainly see the advantages of constantly traveling in the area. For Fern, she is trying to escape a certain place, trading one scene for several new ones, albeit gorgeous landscapes.
While the scenic visuals may be eye candy for audiences and Fern, the journey to discover self and survive is the key for Fern, and McDormand delivers another impressive and memorable performance portraying her. Hats off to Zhao, McDormand and the cast and crew for this cinematic realism.
Grade: A- (It is the perfect destination for a road trip.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Our Friend” (Drama: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel
Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Rated: R (Profanity)
Movie Review: Based on the article of Matthew Teague titled “The Friend,” “Our Friend” is a screenplay about waiting on a woman to die. Virtually, audiences become part of a hospice gathering.
That description of this movie may be strong, but movies continually develop these screenplays to be powerful emotional dramas. Any life circumstance about a loved one dying is tragic but this does not mean such narratives will translate well to cinema audiences.
Matthew and Nicole Teague (Affleck and Johnson) and their two daughters receive devastating news about the health of the family’s matriarch. After Nicole receives information about her cancer diagnosis, their friend, Dane Faucheux (Segel), puts his life on hold and moves in with the family to assist for two years.
The execution of writer Brad Ingelsby (“The Way Back”) is poor. He does not create a movie that makes one care about these characters. Instead, he makes one feel the characters are oddly perplexing.
Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s direction does not help. She with Ingelsby attempt to create a heartfelt, life-affirming drama but that is not the case here. The movie is more tedious than causing an emotional response.
Granted, the Teagues’ situation is a melancholy one. Despite fine performances by a talented cast and a story that offers some of the better actions of humanity, the story does inspire one to feel the experience of the family’s pain, too. The movie is never inviting enough to make one feel the family’s woes in a profound matter that resonates beyond cinema where is it observed.
Grade: C+ (He is a good friend in a middling drama)
“Son of the South” (Drama/Biography: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Lucas Till, Brian Dennehy and Lex Scott Davis
Director: Barry Alexander Brown
Rated: PG-13 (Strong racial slurs and violence throughout, profanity and thematic elements)
Movie Review: A biographical movie about Bob Zellner, his participation in the Civil Rights Movement is at the heart of this drama.
“Son of the South” has a handsome leading man, an interesting narrative and plenty of suspenseful moments. The problem is the movie concentrates too much on the violence of the 1960s than developing characters. Hence, it is a story-based tale more than getting to know Bob Zellner.
Set in Montgomery, Ala., Bob Zellner is the grandson of a Klansman and a preacher’s son. Like his father, Zellner questions Jim Crow Laws. Zellner, against the wishes of his grandfather, protests racial norms and joins black organizations to fight injustices.
Primarily a film editor, Barry Alexander Brown received an Academy Award nomination for best achievement in film editing for “BlacKkKlansman” (Director Spike Lee, 2018). Here, Brown is the director, once again working with Spike Lee who serves as an executive producer to produce this movie based on Bob Zellner's autobiography, "The Wrong Side of Murder Creek."
Audiences must get to know Bob Zellner through his actions rather than getting to know him through dialogue. The movie does not give the talented Lucas Till, television’s “MacGyver,” a chance to fully act and convincingly be Zellner.
The best scenes are those involving heated conversations between Till’s Zellner and his Ku Klux Klan grandfather played nicely by Brian Dennehy. These scenes provide a certain intensity needed for a drama of this type.
“Son of the South” is not boring and is full of energetic scenes. Equally, it is not profound in a manner that goes beyond the feel of a made-for-television movie. The Civil Rights Movement and Zellner deserve more.
Grade: C+ (The script heads south with rising above the obvious.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“Land” (Drama: 1 hour, 29 minutes)
Starring: Robin Wright, Demián Bichir and Sarah Dawn Pledge
Director: Robin Wright
Rated: PG-13 (Strong language, nudity and thematic elements)
Movie Review: Her feature directorial debut, Robin Wright helms this drama for which she also stars as lead. She is phenomenal on screen, a virtual one-woman show. She makes this drama engaging.
Wright plays Edee Mathis. After a tragic loss, she moves to the wilderness of Wyoming. There, with no car or phone, she survives the changing seasons in a log cabin. Survival of the backwoods becomes a challenge for Edee to experience life again.
Some recent movies exist about women finding life again through nature. Some recent photoplays are Reese Witherspoon in “Wild” (Director Jean-Marc Vallée, 2014) and “Tracks” (Director John Curran, 2013) that is based on Robyn Davidson’s book. These movies and others are not about the trek these women take but rather their freedom of self-exploration.
“Land” is a similar trek, except it takes place primarily in a log cabin. Edee Mathis arrives at a physical destination and the rest of her path is mental. Yet, it is in the confines of a solemn existence in a place far from the rest of humanity. This is where she finds answers.
Wright offers another splendid performance by an actress finding herself in the wild. Several scenes are mainly quiet moments of Wright’s character just surviving the elements. She handles those scenes well, and she keeps one’s attention while directing and acting.
Also, beautiful scenic views exist of remote lands are plentiful. The scenes refresh as eye candy. One can see why she needs the view. The scenery gives audiences a break from reality while understanding Edee’s.
Understanding Edee’s world is not a swift act. Director Wright and writers Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam make audiences wait for what drives Edee. The wait keeps one engaged even when one questions many of Edee’s decisions.
The end is anticlimactic. Takes a turn that moves away from Edee briefly. This screenplay is better when it keeps its focus on its star, the incomparable Robin Wright.
Grade: B (Land abundant)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
