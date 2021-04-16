ALEXXANDAR: 'Voyagers': A movie trip gone awry

“Voyagers” (Science-Fiction: 1 hour, 48 minutes)
Starring: Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead
Director: Neil Burger
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, strong sexuality, bloody images, a sexual assault and strong language)
Movie Review: Neil Burger is the director and writer of this science-fiction feature. In 2006, he dazzled audiences with “The Illusionist.” He knows how to create an engaging screenplay.
“Voyagers” is engaging but it quickly becomes a mundane Hollywood action thriller.
Thirty genetically altered young men and women begin a voyage to a foreign planet, led by Richard (Farrell), the only true adult onboard. They begin an odyssey in 2063 which will take 86 years to reach their destination. Their deep space multigenerational mission will lead to humanity’s new start. After the crew stops taking "the blue," a chemical agent that makes the 30 young people docile, the young adults, all approximately 18 to 20, revert to a primal mental state, jeopardizing their mission.
Apparently, Neil Burger has never taught high schoolers or beginning freshmen at college. He would know if you put 30 young adults in a space together, bad actions will happen, especially with no adults to supervise.
“Voyagers” greatest flaw is it offers too much. Genetical alterations, planet climate crisis, human nature and fear of unknown aliens are all part of this story. It is too much, and the entirety does not make sense. This is disappointing since the cast is remarkably talented, beautiful people.
Humans have the chance to save humanity and a chance to save themselves, so they create genetically altered people. Why not go ahead and weed out stupidity and violence from our genetics too if one wants to save humanity?
Grade: C (A wayward voyage)
“Every Breath You Take” (Suspense: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, India Eisley and Sam Claflin
Director: Vaughn Stein
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, language, and sexuality)
Movie Review: A talented cast offers what could be an intelligent and seductive thriller. However, this script goes overboard with “Fatal Attraction” (Director Adrian Lyne, 1987) style antics.
Professor Phillip Clark (Affleck) is a psychiatrist. After his client, Daphne (Emily Alyn Lind), commits suicide, Phillip, his wife, Grace (Monaghan), and their daughter, Lucy (Eisley), get an unexpected visit from Daphne’s brother, James Flagg (Claflin). The visit initiates a peculiar chain of events.
Sam Claflin, the possible next James Bond, is seductively charming. He plays his malevolent role deliciously. While he does not play the psychiatrist for this narrative, he does play with audiences’ minds nicely. Too bad this script does not allow his character to be more convincing near the end.
Affleck and Monaghan are also engaging. They fit as a long-time couple. They ground this movie in realism that works nicely.
The problem is this movie goes overboard about an hour and 15 minutes into its runtime. The story goes from believable to just odd occurrences. Performances matter little at this point as the movie spirals into trivial redundancy.
Grade: C (It does not leave one breathless with its commonplace conclusion.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
