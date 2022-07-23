ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' off-key, entertains

“Where the Crawdads Sing” (Drama/Mystery: 2 hours, 5 minutes)
Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson and David Strathairn
Director: Olivia Newman
Rated: PG-13 (Sexual content and violence including a sexual assault.)
Movie Review: On the surface, “Where the Crawdads Sing” appears as another excessively sentimental movie based on a Nicholas Sparks novel. Yet, this offers something more intricate, a crowd-pleasing murder mystery to solve. That and Daisy Edgar-Jones' performance carries this screenplay based on the bestselling book by Delia Owens.
Kya Clark (Edgar-Jones) is a young woman living in the marshlands of North Carolina’s Barkley Cove. She is a reclusive person having been abandoned by her family when she was a girl. The local folk call her "Marsh Girl." When one of her past lovers dies, the locals cast Clark as the main suspect. As Clark’s court case unfolds, secrets are revealed causing a cloud of uncertainty.
Despite several lackluster elements, “Where the Crawdads Sing” manages to entertain. This is especially true for fans of the book, which is also the main problem with this photoplay.
All feels like a narration of a book, a retelling rather than an adaptation. This may please fans but others will want the blanks filled.
However, this is remedied by the fine performance of Edgar-Jones of television’s “Normal People” (2020). She carries the movie. Director Olivia Newman (“First Match,” 2018) and screen scripter Lucy Alibar would have been wise to elaborate on Kya Clark’s life living in the wild alone. Instead, they focus on Clark’s predictable romances.
The good thinking about this movie is the guessing game it makes one participate in regarding who killed Kya Clark’s lover. Multiple suspects exist and the script gives one a reason to suspect them all. This drives this movie more than anything and makes it worth observing.
Grade: B- (Even when off key, the song entertains.)
“The Gray Man” (Action/Thriller: 2 hours, 7 minutes)
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Billy Bob Thornton
Directors: Anthony Russo and Jay Russo
Rated: PG-13 (Intense sequences of strong violence, and strong language.)
Movie Review: Reportedly, Netflix spent about $200 million to make this movie that casts major stars. The result is an uneven and typical action movie. For a moment, this appears to be another over-the-top Micheal Bay movie.
The Central Intelligence Agency’s most skilled operative is Six (Gosling). His identity is unknown. He operates in the gray, executing governmental black-ops assignments. After he uncovers corrupt agents within the CIA ranks, he becomes a major target when psychopathic former agent turned assassin for hire Lloyd Hansen (Evans) places a large bounty for Six’s capture.
Anthony Russo and Jay Russo directed “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). Here, they direct this very typical action movie.
A secret agent’s biggest threat is from the inside. The agent this outing is played by a talented Gosling and his government attempts to kill him. This overused plot swallows up Gosling’s ability to portray his character with validity.
Even more, the action sequences go overboard. A European city is wrecked just to retrieve one man. The mission hardly appears one of covert operations for an espionage agency. Despite moments of amusement, this is a popcorn flick ready for cable television.
Grade: C (I spy a mediocre action story.)
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (Drama: 1 hour, 55 minutes)
Starring: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Ellen Thomas and Jason Isaacs
Director: Anthony Fabian
Rated: PG (Language, suggestive material)
Movie Review: Occasionally a movie pleases with its ability to be a very decent movie while offering a nice entertaining escape. “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” is that movie. It feels like something from Hollywood’s golden years. It is a good screenplay about a woman who dreams big.
That kind-faced woman is Ada Harris, played beautifully by Lesley Manville. Harris is a widowed cleaning lady for multiple clients in 1950s London. She dreams of wearing an extravagant dress by Dior.
Circumstances happen where she obtains money from various sources. With her newfound serendipity, she takes her money and heads to Paris to visit the House of Dior to find a beautiful frock. There, she changes Dior forever.
Paul Gallico’s novel is the basis for this very engaging movie. A certain kindness exists in “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” thanks to the impressive performance of Manville. She shines as Ada. She easily makes her character warm and friendly in a motherly fashion that feels like movies and television of yesteryear.
Anthony Fabian (“Skin,” 2008) directs. He and writers Carroll Cartwright and Keith Thompson keep this movie a straightforward one where Ada Harris remains the focus while she helps everyone around her. Hats off to them and Manville; they create an inspiring movie that is decent for most audiences.
Grade: A- (Oui, go with her to Paris.)
“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” (Animation/Action: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, George Takei, and Mel Brooks
Directors: Chris Bailey, Mark Koetsier and Rob Minkoff
Rated: PG (Action, violence, crude and suggestive humor, and some language)
Movie Review: “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” is not legendary.
One can easily sit through this animated martial arts feature while simultaneously realizing that all too common feeling that this movie appears unoriginal. This film is a loose adaptation of “Blazing Saddles” (Director Mel Brooks, 1974) with similar tones to “Kung Fu Panda” (2008) and the animated series “Hong Kong Phooey” (1974-75).
Hound dog Hank (Cera) finds himself in Kakamucho in the role of town samurai in a feudal-like Japan. Hank gains his appointment to the position at the recommendation of Ika Chu (Gervais), a high-ranking official under the land’s shogun, Toshi (Brooks).
Ika Chu appointed Hank to the position hoping the canine would fail to keep the town safe from invaders who are secretly a part of a scheme by Ika Chu. The problem is Hank is no samurai. Therefore, he seeks the help of a real samurai, Jimbo (Jackson), the town’s drunk and Hank’s reluctant sensei.
“Paws of Fury” entertains with comical moments for children and adults. It does so with bits of action and comedy, but the gags are often repetitive, recognizable bits. It never becomes the furious movie it could be.
Grade: C+ (Interesting but feels all too familiar bouts of fury.)
