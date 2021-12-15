ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: 'West Side Story': Film to see 'tonight, tonight'

“West Side Story” (Music: 2 hours, 36 minutes)
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez and Rita Moreno
Director: Steven Spielberg
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, suggestive material, thematic content and profanity)
Movie Review: “West Side Story” has the feel of a cinematic appeal of yesteryear. It is a grand musical that fills the screen with impressive visuals, energetic dancing by a likable cast and an engaging story. Steven Spielberg reminds audiences why movies deserve cinema’s big-screen treatment.
An adaptation of the 1957 stage musical and book by Arthur Laurents and a reinterpreted remake of the 1961 movie, “West Side Story” explores forbidden love between Tony (Elgort) and Maria (Zegler, in her feature film debut). Their love also intensifies ethnic street rivalry between the Jets, led by Riff (Faist) and the Sharks, led by Bernardo (Alvarez). Young love thrives, even with a background of violence and uncertainty.
Multiple captivating aspects exist within this movie. The cinematography is keen. Many scenes are artful movie pictures. Janusz Kaminski, director of photography, creates visuals that complement the story, Leonard Bernstein’s music, lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim and the nice dancing attached.
The dance sequences are choreographed by Justin Peck. He keeps the moments similar to the iconic moments of the 1961 movie, paying tribute to Jerome Robbins, but Peck also adds a modern essence to the sequences, too. The dance portions feel fresh and spirited.
At its core, “West Side Story” is a romance. It is a tragic love story about loving someone from the wrong side of town. It is very much Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" for contemporary audiences.
Steven Spielberg is a maestro director. He skillfully recreates a movie worth seeing and hearing. With a two-hour-and-36-minute runtime, this musical holds one’s attention throughout with moving dances, good music and visual aspects that charm.
Grade: B+ (Tonight, tonight, there's only one movie to see tonight ...)
“National Champions” (Drama: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: J.K. Simmons, Stephan James and Alexander Ludwig
Director: Ric Roman Waugh
Rated: R (Profanity and sexual references)
Movie Review: This movie is about six months too late with the message it purports, yet it raises sound commentary about the amount of money various entities acquire from the talents of college athletes.
The message is a 10-yard advance on a first down but the execution of the story earns a penalty flag.
LeMarcus James (Stephan James), the Heisman Trophy-winning star quarterback, and his teammate, Emmett Sunday (Ludwig), stage a players’ strike just hours before their national championship game. They are fighting fair compensation and greater respect and rights for the student-athletes.
They are at odds with head coach James Lazor (Simmons). He wants to unite his team, so the Missouri Wolves have their chance to win. But the three men find themselves getting deeper into something bigger than them all — football and the money it generates for powerful people.
This movie throws in some very powerful speeches by some talented cast members. Oscar recipient J.K. Simmons (“Whiplash,” 2014), Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black,” 2013) and some others give engaging speeches. They provide dramatic moments. The problem is that those moments feel forced and unrelated at times to this movie's central narrative. Even more, those speeches are not moving in a manner that makes one care about these people.
The movie gives its characters noble causes without making one want to cheer for them. The plot by writer Adam Mervis (“21 Bridges,” 2019) has an interesting message about colligate sports but the characters appear to be people at a distance, each presented as mysterious people. And recklessly, they remain that way.
Grade: C (Latent champions)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 25 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.