ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: Script needs an 'Ambulance'

“Ambulance” (Action/Crime: 2 hours, 16 minutes)
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González
Director: Michael Bay
Rated: R (Intense violence, bloody images and language throughout)
Movie Review: “Ambulance” is a Michael Bay film, so it is energetically entertaining as it is unpersuasive. This nearly one-hour-and-30-minute vehicle chase is a remake of the Danish film “Ambulance” (Director Laurits Munch-Petersen, 2005). Majority of the scenes take place in an ambulance with law-enforcement authorities in pursuit. With inflation and gas prices soaring, it is difficult not to think of all the gas they waste.
Danny Sharp (Gyllenhaal) and his adoptive brother, Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen), have been family since childhood. Will is a decorated soldier, a Purple Heart recipient. Needing money for his wife’s medical costs, Will joins his brother Danny’s scheme to rob millions from a bank in Los Angeles. All does not work as planned with the stickup, so the brothers commandeer an ambulance not knowing it has passengers in the rear EMT Cam Thompson (González) and an unconscious cop the brothers encountered earlier.
Plenty to pick apart with this action movie operating as a comedy underneath. The situation the main characters find themselves in becomes increasingly ridiculous each time they alter their plans. And this movie becomes more unbelievable as events unfold.
The bank robbers, led by Gyllenhaal’s Danny Sharp, steal $32 million from a bank. The destructive police chases around the city would cost taxpayers probably ten times that. That seems logical, yes?
Much about this movie makes sense. It is a classic case of how to fail as a criminal.
“Ambulance” is Gyllenhaal’s third time in a remake of a Danish film. The others are “The Guilty” (2021) and “Brothers” (2009). That is his mistake. The third time is not a repeat charm for him.
This is a pure popcorn flick. See it for the thrills, not for the stupid decision-making of characters or the misplaced comedy inserted. Still, it is too far-fetched, that its entertainment value decreases. Hint to Michael Bay, if you are going to remake a movie, make smarter tweaks.
About 30 minutes into this movie, one realizes the characters did not plan their heist very well. Their planning skills are on par with Michael Bay’s screenplays. His movies are entertaining, as his characters’ actions are annoying.
Grade: C (This script needs an ambulance.)
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (Action/Comedy: 2 hours, 2 minutes)
Starring: James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter and Idris Elba
Director: Jeff Fowler
Rated: PG (Rude humor, mild language and action sequences of violence)
Movie Review: This family movie is a sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020), also directed by Jeff Fowler. It is a spirited action movie for audiences young and old. The 2020 movie was comical and endearing. This one is like a superhero movie, filled with violence. Yet with a runtime over two hours, it easily holds the attention of small fries while providing fun for adults also.
Sonic (Schwartz) and his new friend, Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), must foil the plans of the maniacal Dr. Robotnik (Carrey), who returns to Earth with new ally Knuckles the Echidna (Voice of Elba). Sonic becomes Robotnik and Knuckles’ main target when they realize the fast blue hedgehog can lead them to an ultimate power source. Sonic and Tails with the help of some humans must find this source of power first to stop their foes.
As previously noted, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is a lengthy movie for a family production but it works for multiple audiences with interesting characters and plenty of action, comedy and visuals to keep all audiences entertained.
The animated characters voiced by (Elba, Schwartz and O'Shaughnessey) are fun enjoyable creatures. Sonic inspires laughs and Knuckles provides a nice edge for this movie, voiced nicely by Elba. The non-animated cast also provides engaging turns, but the standout is Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. He steals scenes.
This movie has a different feel from its prequel. The violence is extreme and the story is more overly complicated than needed. Still, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” works where it matters, to amuse.
Grade: B- (He is fast; catch him before leaves again.)
“The Contractor” (Action/Thriller: 1 hour, 43 minutes)
Starring: Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Kiefer Sutherland
Director: Tarik Saleh
Rated: R (Violence, strong language, brief nudity)
Movie Review: Two other recent movies with the title “The Contractor” have all debuted since 2007 and each has a similar plot. This recent one starring Chris Pine suffers from the same and its plot is very similar to the 2007 “The Contractor,” starring Wesley Snipes. Originality is lacking.
These government agent scripts are becoming all too predictable, even when they present a message about wealth, greed and the global good.
James Harper (Pine) is an honorably discharged U.S. Special Forces sergeant out of Fort Bragg. Needing money for his family, Harper joins an elite black ops, private contract team. When the mission goes wrong, he must evade several German authorities and well-trained mercenaries. He risks everything to get home to his family.
“The Contractor” contains puzzling character actions. These characters are poorly crafted and poorly portrayed. These people have histories audiences are supposed to care about, when audiences have little time to know these people. This movie focuses on action. Numerous deaths happen but that is not important because these people are not meaningful enough to care.
Grade: C- (Services not required from this contractor.)
“The Devil You Know” (Drama: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: Omar Epps, Will Catlett and Michael Ealy
Director: Charles Murray
Rated: R (Strong language, violence and sexual references)
Movie Review: Charles Murray (“A Cold Hard Truth,” 2019) is the director and writer of this wayward family narrative. At times, it appears it could easily be something based on a real-life scenario.
This movie is interesting, constantly revealing a mystery to solve, but it does stay on track. “The Devil You Know” cannot stay away from the over-dramatizations associated with most African-American dramas.
Am I my brother's keeper? This is a question once incarcerated, now reformed Marcus Cowans (Epps) must answer when he finds one of his brothers, Drew Cowans (Catlett), involvement in a horrendous crime involving murder. As Marcus struggles with doing the correct action and protecting his brother, the ex-convict acquires the attention of seasoned and weary Detective Joe McDonald (Ealy).
A drama about familial bonds, “The Devil You Know” tests the bounds of what one man will do to protect his brother. The movie is interesting before it goes overboard. At that point, the mystery the characters present becomes stereotypical and unconvincing like an evening television soap opera. Even more, the story is inconsistent. Character consistency and the pace of the plot are uneven
This is disappointing considering Epps commits to this role. Too bad, the movie does not match his commitment.
Even more, this movie is open-ended. It leaves plenty of questions about what happens next. Just when one thinks Epps’ Marcus is about to say something epic or powerfully revealing to Detective McDonald, the movie concludes.
This evokes a question. Am I my movie’s keeper?
Grade: C- (You know it until you do not.)
