ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: 'Morbius' lacks cinematic teeth

“Morbius” (Action/Science Fiction: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Rated: PG-13 (Intense sequences of violence, frightening images and strong language)
Movie Review: Years ago, one would fathom to think about a superhero’s archnemesis getting a movie. However, “Joker” (Director Todd Phillips, 2019) was an excellent movie to show how one of moviedom’s greatest villains began. It was a compelling movie. Contrarily, “Morbius” is a thinly veiled screenplay. Even more, it is a terrible attempt to make a second-rate comic book villain relevant.
Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist with a rare blood disease. In an attempt to cure his condition, he inadvertently turns himself into a vampire. Good news is he cures his blood disorder. The bad news is he now has a taste for human blood.
“Morbius” is a failed attempt to make a lesser-known villain a worthwhile movie. This is not the fault of the lead actor, Academy Award-winner Jared Leto. He is a talented performer. He has a vampire-like existence in that he always has a youthful appearance. His eccentric nature also makes him very unique for this role. The problem is the movie's formulaic screenplay feels fit for the Syfy channel.
“Morbius” plays like something one would see on a low-budget photoplay. Sadly, the characters feel like one too because of a weak plot and less than stellar acting.
The best this movie offers is insight into the next Spider-Man sequel. Stay through the end credits for a teaser.
This addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the weakest movies. “Morbius” feels as if it is part of the Spider-Man universe, yet it is morbid moviemaking. It can only go up from there.
Grade: C- (Most vampires would not sink their teeth into this.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“CODA” (Drama/Music: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant and Eugenio Derbez
Director: Siân Heder
Rated: PG-13 (Strong sexual content, language, drug use)
Movie Review: “CODA” is a beautiful coming-of-age movie that recently won three Oscars, including Best Movie. However, one must note that it is a remake of a good 2014 French film “The Bélier Family” (Director Éric Lartigau). Having never seen the original movie, American audiences should find these characters engaging and familiar as real folk. A nice blend of Motown music, an affecting story and good acting make “CODA” a gratifying movie.
Ruby Rossi (Jones) is a CODA, a Child of Deaf Adults. She is the only member of the family who can hear. Ruby has spent her life as the interpreter for her parents, Frank (Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlin), and her brother, Leo (Durant). A high school student and aspiring singer, Ruby finds her ambitions to attend the Berklee College of Music and help maintain her family’s fishing business in Gloucester, Massachusetts, are at odds.
Solid characters in a good story are the core of a good photoplay. “CODA” presents such. It has interesting people in a down-to-earth manner.
The cast plays those characters well, led by an inspiring performance by Emilia Jones. Troy Kotsur, who was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant deliver potent performances as her close-knit family. And Eugenio Derbez delivers enjoyable humor.
About an hour and 20 minutes into the runtime of “CODA” a beautiful moment happens. The Rossi Family reaches an impasse. The apex point causes several members of the family to have epiphanies about the destinations of their lives. This is where the movie begins its sentimental turn toward being an impactful script.
“CODA” is a straightforward movie. It leaves one feeling that humanity is still good despite harsh events. The story appears like some feel-good plot themes seen before but this screenplay’s director and writer Siân Heder (“Tallulah,” 2016) executes its themes with an exacting approach that works well.
Grade: B+ (This family has its own language, and it is good.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
