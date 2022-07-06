ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: 'Minions' provides minimum entertainment

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Animation/Action: 1 hour, 27 minutes)
Starring: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Alan Arkin and Julie Andrews
Directors: Kyle Balda, Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val
Rated: PG (Action/violence and rude humor)
Movie Review: A dozen well-known celebrities lend their voices to this latest adventure of Gru, voice of Carell, and his Minions, all voices of Pierre Coffin.
While it is nice to see 1970s Gru as a child, the movie does not allow audiences enough time to indulge in his youth. The makers of this animated feature immediately jump to the action and countless side stories that amount to too much.
The antics of the characters are enjoyable but lack that emotional niche for characters acquired in previous “Despicable Me” movies that began in 2010 and “Minions” (2015).
This is a prequel movie. It features an 11-year-old Gru (Carell) along with main Minions Kevin, Stuart and Bob (voiced by Coffin). Gru wishes to be part of a villainous group the Vicious 6. To do so, he must apply to be a member. After the group denies Gru a membership, he plans to show them how devious he is by stealing an ancient artifact from them.
Legendary actors Julie Andrews and Alan Arkin voice characters alongside the talents of Taraji Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Lucy Lawless and RZA. The cast is a well-known group of talented individuals. Too bad, “The Rise of Gru” does not measure up to its capable cast.
This screenplay’s greatest flaw is it tries to pack too much into a narrative. The 1970s vibe displayed is good animation and the music and songs are groovy. These features inspire. The comical antics and mischief of the characters, however, are becoming second-nature material.
Grade: B- (It entertains despite not fully rising to the occasion.)
“Mr. Malcolm’s List” (Period Drama: 1 hour, 57 minutes)
Starring: Freida Pinto, Zawe Ashton and Sope Dirisu
Director: Emma Holly Jones
Rated: PG (Mild language)
Movie Review: “Mr. Malcolm’s List” is a full-length version of the 2019 movie short by director Emma Holly Jones, based on Suzanne Allain’s novel and with nearly the same cast. The full-length version does extract a longer narrative that is formulaic romance but charms in the same manner as television’s “Bridgerton” (2020).
Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) fails to gain the romantic interests of London's most eligible bachelor, Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu). After she fails to meet items on his list of requirements for a bride, Mr. Malcolm ghosts her.
Thistlewaite tells family and close friends how humiliated she feels. In an attempt at exact revenge, she convinces her friend, Selina Dalton (Pinto), to become Mr. Malcolm’s ideal woman. Dalton is to seduce Malcolm and then dump him claiming he does not meet her requirements for a husband. However, love has a unique way of overriding even the notions of a clever ruse.
A very conventional romance exists in “Mr. Malcolm’s List” but it is an entertaining one. This exists because the cast wins one over with their collegiate-like love and agreeable. personalities. This carries the movie when predictable associations occur.
Grade: B- (If you like romances, put this one on your list.)
“Official Competition” (Drama/Comedy: 1 hour, 55 minutes; Spanish with English subtitles)
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Oscar Martínez and José Luis Gómez
Directors: Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat
Rated: R (Pervasive language and nudity)
Movie Review: Cruz, Banderas and Martínez are an amusing trio. They provide laughs and serious moments. “Official Competition” is perfect for those who value filmmaking as an art — as this is a screenplay about a director and two actors making a movie.
Humberto Suárez (Gómez) is a wealthy businessman and octogenarian. He wants to leave a legacy of social prestige by producing a major film. He hires Lola Cuevas (Cruz), an eccentric famous filmmaker to direct.
Seasoned actor Iván Torres (Martínez) and celebrity actor Félix Rivero (Banderas) are cast as the leads. They play brothers in an adapted screenplay from an award-winning novel about brothers dealing with each other after one of them killed their parents in a drunk-driving accident. Rivero and Martínez have different methods of acting that clash on set and Cuevas must be a diplomat to finish the movie.
Directors Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat often form a trio with writer Andrés Duprat. The three often work together, rendering movies such as “The Artist,” 2008, and “The Distinguished Citizen,” 2016. They give audiences another fine screenplay with “Official Competition.”
Most of the movie revolves around the three main characters, played nicely by leads Cruz, Banderas and Martínez with José Luis Gómez in a supporting role. Their well-acted onscreen personas provide a narrative that appears convincingly possible as it is comical.
Cruz is dazzling and the funniest as unconventional director Lola Cuevas. Her style as the onscreen tactics as a director consists of creative methods to get actors to be their best. As she strives to get the best from Iván Torres and Félix Rivero, played extraordinarily well by Martínez and Banderas.
Martínez plays the more grounded character. He plays a character older than his colleagues. His character Torres adds a certain dramatic seriousness to this dramedy.
Opposite Martínez, Banderas’ Rivero is a non-traditionalist player. He likes spontaneous moments. Banderas appears to have fun with his role.
This is a movie about the production of a movie. The acting is top-notch. Observation of Banderas and Martínez arguing about the finer points of acting and Cruz trying to resolve their disagreements via unusual tactics is most gratifying.
The antics go overboard occasionally, and some jokes of scenes run too long. Still, the movie is artful amusement that should inspire a highbrow following. Characters' actions, no matter the peculiarities, inspire comedy and worthy dramatic moments.
Grade: B+ (Officially, this is good competitive moviemaking.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 20 years with The Valdosta Daily Times.
