ALEXXANDAR MOVIES: 'Lightyear' stays earthbound

“Lightyear” (Animation/Action/Adventure: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi and James Brolin
Director: Angus MacLane
Rated: PG (Violence and scenes of action and peril.)
Movie Review: Buzz Lightyear was one of the major characters of the “Toy Story” movies with his famous catchphrase “To infinity and beyond.” “Lightyear” continues the character’s story.
It is an adventure with grand visual effects. It also has engaging characters and has all the boxes checked for a cast of inclusivity. However, the story is a conventional one similar to “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” (1979-81). Buzz travels at light speed, although this narrative travels at a standard pace.
Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear (Evans) spends decades trying to find a way home for a marooned group of space explorers and himself. Over nearly 88 years, Buzz tries to find a way home.
Just when the space explorers decide to make the place where they are home, Buzz finds the right fuel formula so that stranded settlers can jump to hyperspace.
Enter the giant robot Zurg (Brolin) and his dangerous robots arrive seeking the fuel source.
“Lightyear” is another Disney movie with bold visuals. It also has a diverse group of characters such as Izzy, Mo, Darby and Buzz’s robot cat companion Sox that steals scenes. The cast is a mixture of ages, races and sexualities. Disney made sure everyone could see themselves in this movie.
The photoplay has some adult themes like any movie but many are upset about some of the content. It is rare to find a movie not aimed at multiple audiences. Movies try to be inclusive. However, moviegoers should be more concerned with rather or not the movie is of quality.
This Pixar movie is an adventure but it is just not adventurous creatively. Plenty of scenes are tropes seen in science-fiction movies, such as time travel to facilitate a story. “Lightyear” does not live up to “Toy Story,” yet it is good enough that it should entertain multiple-aged audiences.
Grade: B- (Buzz offers infinity but not too far beyond that.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Crimes of the Future” (Science-Fiction/Drama: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Scott Speedman
Director: David Cronenberg
Rated: R (Violence, gore, nudity and language)
Movie Review: After reviewing thousands of movies, this is one of the weirdest.
“Crimes of the Future” is a wayward screenplay with an interesting narrative that drifts underneath gory visual effects and character digressions. David Cronenberg’s writing and direction concentrate on the visuals that he forgets about the great environmental notions that he pushes to the background. Still, he manages to leave an impression in his classic style.
In a not-too-distant future, pollution and climate change propel significant advances in biotechnology, including the invention of technology that can augment and interface with body functions.
Saul Tenser (Mortensen) and Caprice (Seydoux) are part of humanity adapting to a synthetic environment. They are a famous couple known for avant-garde performance art. Tenser sprouts new vestigial organs in his body and Caprice removes the organs from his body during live theater. Their performances gain the attention of government officials and a fringe group of beings with evolved bodies led by Lang Dotrice (Speedman).
An arthouse movie is an appropriate label for “Crimes of the Future.” It is an artful movie about performance art. It boasts a talented cast and plenty of neat creative concepts.
Except, the visuals, characters’ subplots and a few moments lost in unintelligible dialogue cloud the nice environmental concept about metamorphosed people. A major part of the overall plot is environmental conservation. This interesting part of the movie becomes a background fodder until the end.
Cronenberg is known for some solid movies. Some notables are “The Fly” (1986), "A History of Violence" (2005) and his excellent crime drama, "Eastern Promises" (2007). The latter two both starred accomplished actor Viggo Mortensen. Here, Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman.
Cronenberg is a masterful filmmaker. He occasionally immerses himself in the perfection of visuals like numerous artists. This is OK if one practices fine art-like paintings and sculptures. However, a movie has a narrative component. If the narrative is lackluster, the visuals can save the story.
In this case, “Crimes of the Future” has a very intriguing plot but one must trek through eccentric characters and their sexual exploration, creepy props and grotesque, albeit admirable, imagery that include body dysmorphic disorder and body modification.
If one can make it through all that, a mentally engaging moment exists. The conclusion is an emotively compelling scene.
Grade: C+ (Despite the good ending, the crime is the nice story devoured by slick visuals and oddities.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
