“Halloween Kills” (Horror/Thriller: 1 hour, 45 minutes)
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Will Patton
Director: David Gordon Green
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence throughout, gore, profanity and drug use)
Movie Review: Michael Myers walks again in this ninth edition to the famed franchise that has existed for over 40 years, starting with “Halloween” (Director John Carpenter, 1978). While this is a horror, this slasher movie plays like a comedy. Producers keep making the same movie and people keep watching.
Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter, Karen (Greer), and her granddaughter, Allyson (Matichak), once again realize they must kill Michael Myers (James Courtney) before he kills them.
Is it that difficult to end this guy? Apparently, it is.
The characters commit one stupid act after another. Michael Myers kills. His victims die. The process repeats. Along the way, the moments are usually entertaining as viewers yell at the onscreen personas for not doing the correct action. Characters’ behaviors become nonsensical to the point they frustrate in the latest chapter directed by David Gordon Green, the director of “Halloween” (2018).
This is a movie about the dedication of fans and the patience of non-fans. If you like the “Halloween” franchise, this movie is for you. Others will realize it is asinine people doing stupid actions. However, their actions provide good angst and comedy. You yell at these people, not because you care, but rather they deserve what they get.
This movie sets up what appears to be a conclusion, yet it leaves the door open for more. It teases in the worst way in that aspect. Michael Myers needs to die already, and not be some powerful evil, unstoppable force. That written, the series makes money no matter how farfetched it is becoming.
As the old Hollywood saying dictates, no one is dead in a movie unless their agent agrees. Micheal Myers has a good agent.
Grade: C+ (It kills via both good and bad means.)
“Lamb” (Mystery/Horror: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Hilmir Snær Guðnason and Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Director: Valdimar Jóhannsson
Rated: R (Bloody violent images and sexuality/nudity)
Movie Review: “Lamb” is the perfect screenplay to show writers can take an unusual plot and make it believable for the world it creates.
Additionally, well-acted characters provide tangible roles. Director-writer Valdimar Jóhannsson, in his first full-length feature debut, and screenplay scripter and composer Sjón (“Dancer in the Dark,” 2000) create a subtle yet engaging world where the everyday life of farmers meet a mythical sort of being.
Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guònason) are farmers in Iceland. The couple lost their daughter sometime earlier. Their lives change when they find an unexpected newborn among their sheep, a hybrid human-sheep they name Ada after their deceased daughter. Ada changes their life but a shadowy figure lurks nearby.
A movie can have an unbelievable element to it as long the someone in the cast realizes and conveys the unrealism of the event(s). “Lamb” has that with Pétur, played by Björn Hlynur Haraldsson. When he sees his new niece, he expresses himself using expletives
Pétur’s reaction to seeing Ada may be the most realistic moment of this photoplay. He indicates this type of birth is not common. His further actions also show an interesting view of humanity and the nature of family. Pétur’s scenes are necessary but his relationship with his sister-in-law appears odd and a forced soap opera.
With a backdrop of a beautiful Icelandic landscape, “Lamb” offers a sense of awe at its best, a world where the impossible is possible. Rapace, Guònason and Haraldsson provide great performances. And with the use of little dialogue in scenes, which is refined cleverness, it creates emotive moments that sustain it. “Lamb” is an artful cinematic debut that deserves some attention.
Grade: B (Go see it. You will not get fleeced)
“The Rescue” (Documentary: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Directors: Jimmy ChinElizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic material involving peril and some language)
Movie Review: A documentary about the power of people working globally, “The Rescue” is an easy to see and easy to forget piece.
This aspect exists not because the movie does not deserve attention. It is more the fact the movie appears as a recap of one of the biggest news events. The movie appears to merely recap the news media coverage.
“The Rescue” is about a race against time and rising floodwaters to save 12 young soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang underwater cave in 2018. The movie shows the dangers of cave diving and how many people from around the world participated in that mission, mainly some British divers who led the rescue.
Producers do add some nice interviews by the British men who ultimately led the way for the rescue but this documentary does not dig deeply into its subjects outside of the cave divers. “The Rescue” appears about them and their efforts.
They omit interviews with the trapped boys. What they underwent had to be worth asking about, especially now that the event is in their past. Also, why did the young coach take the team of boys this deep into a cave? Were there any repercussions or apologies?
The movie concentrates more on the rescuers, mainly a handful of brave British men. It is always good in a documentary to involve more interviews from the rescued people too. The story is a nice one. It provides a touching element; it just appears one-sided and incomplete.
Grade: C+ (Interesting but it needs some rescuing also.)
“The Last Duel” (Drama/History: 2 hours, 33 minutes)
Starring: Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck
Director: Ridley Scott
Rated: R (Sexual assault, strong language, sexual content, nudity, gore, strong violence)
Movie Review: If you saw this title and thought of a Western, you are mistaken. No six-shooters are in this tale. It is a duel, a medieval one with knights in armor, horses, lances, etc. It is based on historical events, regarding a sexual assault in France during the late 1300s. Told in three chapters, “The Last Duel” is an engaging movie that renders redundancy interesting.
Marguerite de Carrouges (Comer) claims Capt. Jacques Le Gris, (Driver as a charming aggressor) sexually assaulted her while she was alone. Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon, playing a brute with zeal) stands by his wife as powerful men rally around Le Gris. Sir Carrouges takes his case to King Charles VI (Alex Lawther). King Charles declares Carrouges can settle his dispute with Le Gris via a duel.
Iconic director Ridley Scott (“Alien,” 1979; “Gladiator,” 2000; “Thelma & Louise,” 1991) and writers Nicole Holofcener (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” 2018), Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (“Good Will Hunting,” 1997) craft a good drama by partitioning their movie into three chapters, one from the point of view of each of the involved parties. At the core of each chapter, the allegation of rape is a pressing matter.
Thematic elements make this a drama. If one goes to see it for action scenes on battlefields, they are limited. Although the duel is fine action entertainment not seen since Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator,” “The Last Duel” is a period drama. The narrative is gratifying for those with patience.
The beginning scenes are choppy and quick-paced. Some are unneeded. Here, the writers appear to insert battle scenes to entertain. These action scenes merely prolong the movie and delay the story. The latter half of the movie is better. The cast has a chance to act, although some secondary actors are not convincing in their roles.
“The Last Duel” is about a sexual assault from more than 600 years ago but is a movie debuting during the age of women. It shows the mistreatment of women during the period that relates today still. Sadly, this screenplay abuses women in its own accord. Despite the present views on sexism, the movie also starts with the men’s version of this story and hers is last.
The movie also presents typical sexist images of women compared to that of men. Several women are completely nude during a sex scene while the men remain semi-clothed. Scott and his team exploit women’s visual image while not doing the same with men. So, while the movie is about a woman’s right to file charges, it displays sexist stereotypes of its own.
Despite those misogynistic facets, “The Last Duel” remains a crafty movie, especially regarding technical aspects. Scott’s direction always provides an impressive visual acuity that accompanies the narrative superbly. The story works, although it feels repetitive occasionally.
Grade: B- (This duel leaves an impression if one can hold for the verdict.)
