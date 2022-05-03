“Father Stu” (Drama/Religious: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz
Director: Rosalind Ross
Rated: R (Strong language and sports-related violence)
Movie Review: Based on a true story, this drama is the perfect movie to debut during Easter. The script does not fit the fine cast that delivers impressively but “Father Stu” should find favorable reviews from audiences of the faithful.
Stuart Long (Wahlberg) is a former boxer trying to find his way to stardom by becoming an actor in California. While working at a grocer’s meat department, he encounters Carmen (Ruiz). She is Catholic and deeply faithful. Romantically pursuing Carmen, Stuart decides to join the Catholic church she attends, which leads him to faith. After a motorcycle accident and falling in love with Carmen, Stuart believes the Almighty wants him wants to become a priest.
Often movies about faith are downgraded because of a lack of quality, such as acting, poor writing and all too commonplace themes. Faith-based films concentrate on the message rather than substance.
“Father Stu” does not go in that direction as often. It digresses into singular moments often involving Wahlberg that add nothing to the movie’s intended focus — a man becoming a follower of Christ after a series of multiple bad decisions and tragedies.
The writing for “Father Stu” could be better as it tries to cram too much of a man’s life into two hours. However, the acting from this drama’s stars is engaging.
Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and Jackie Weaver play their roles in a down-to-Earth manner that works. They appear like ordinary people. Wahlberg plays Stuart Long admirably but this drama is focused more on Stuart Long’s path to religiosity more than his works after becoming Father Stu.
Gibson is the person who steals the movie. His portrayal of Wahlberg’s estranged father, Bill Long, is impressive. Gibson plays a man hardened by life, a past failed marriage to Stuart’s mother, Kathleen (Weaver), and the death of his son. He is just trying to survive. His and Wahlberg’s scenes are the movie’s most touching and the movie's best.
This is not a family movie despite its message. Stuart Long’s life is a portrayal of hedonism. After he finds his faith, this drama finds a solid inspiring message that resonates with varied adult audiences. Father Stuart’s faith sustains him and the movie.
Grade: B- (Father Stu has an inspirational devotional.)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Science-Fiction/Action/Comedy: 2 hours, 19 minutes)
Starring: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong and Jamie Lee Curtis
Director: Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Rated: R (Violence, sexual material and strong language)
Movie Review: This movie capitalizes on the current trend of multiple reality theories. The fact that all moments, past, present and future, are happening now, all at once. That science-fictional theory and fine acting by a mainly Asian cast solid cast, led phenomenally by Michelle Yeoh, offers a fun comedy that engages on multiple levels.
Yeoh plays middle-aged immigrant laundry owner Evelyn Wang with husband and co-owner Waymond Wang (Quan). While waiting to have their taxes done, a futuristic person contacts Evelyn to tell her that this dimensional version of herself is the most unique because she is living her worst self in all her versions of the multiverse.
People in the future inform her that each decision in her life yielded the worst possible outcome; because of this paradoxical notion, she possesses infinite potential. Therefore, only she can save the numerous versions of Earth from the tyrannical Jobu Tupaki, who is a version of the Wangs' daughter, Joy (Hsu).
The screenplay is mental stimulation through comedy, action, science-fiction and adventurous time travel. In other words, it is an acquired taste that plays with the mind. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is comical, thought-provoking and sometimes far-fetched and goofy but it is a fun movie. And it works engagingly.
Grade: B (Everything one needs for all-out entertainment.)
“Fantastic Beast: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (Adventure/Fantasy: 2 hours, 22 minutes)
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen
Director: David Yates
Rated: PG-13 (Action violence)
Movie Review: “The Secrets of Dumbledore” is another so-so addition to wizarding world of Harry Potter, the third in the “Fantastic Beasts” trilogy. This magical world tries to put too much from the books into the movies. This overly complicates the main story. J.K. Rowling, creator of this magical world, who is a co-writer for this movie, forgets a movie has a finite amount of time to convey a story. She tries to input more than needed for this narrative.
As the lands of magic are on the eve of electing a new leader, Dumbledore (Law) leads a team of seven people, including Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Redmayne), on a quest to stop the candidacy of Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen). He believes wizards should be ruling the entire world, including that of non-magical humans.
This is about the secrets of Dumbledore but who cares about Dumbledore’s relationship with Grindelwald. Their former life as lovers is trivial compared to the grander story about the integrity of an election.
Rowling’s narrative is a scattered one and David Yates, who directed numerous other screenplays in the world of Harry Potter, is not getting better at keeping his movies neat. This movie has more going on than necessary. Pick a main story and stick to it.
Good actors and a neat fictional world are entertaining to see on screen but the story needs focus. The candidates from the election mostly stand there as background props, not exhibiting much character, even in pivotal moments.
Alternatively, this movie focuses on Dumbledore, his ex-lover and his family. Plus, Newt Scamander and his family are showcased. Because of this, the magic is lesser. Character connections are made the focus when a madman trying to rig an election is more satisfying.
Grade: C+ (Needs some sorcery to elevate and manage the multiple plots.)
“Dual” (Science-Fiction/Thriller: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Karen Gillan, Beulah Koale, Aaron Paul and Theo James
Director: Riley Stearns
Rated: R (Violence, sexual content, language and nudity)
Movie Review: The name is a nice play on the words dual and duel. Both are attributes of this nicely crafted photoplay. Director-writer Riley Stearns, who gave moviegoers the refreshing “The Art of Self-Defense” (2019), creates a neat world. “Dual’s” runtime is just long enough to attract attention, while too short to fully convey the grand world which hovers in the background.
The poster for this movie is reminiscent of the French film “Duelle.” It leads one to think the movie and “Dual” have some link but they do not. They have a similar premise; two women must battle to see which one remains on Earth. After that, “Dual” is a very modern movie that involves cloning, society standards and law about what it is to be an autonomous being.
Stearns’ movie is a straightforward story. It starts with a duel, where Theo James has one scene that is intense and captivating. Stearns drops her audience into the middle of a story, where a brutal action scene is already in progress with actor Theo James playing dual roles. It works to gain one's attention. That opening scene is a foreshadowing of what is to come for the main character Sarah, played gratifyingly by Karen Gillan of “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014).
At its apex, “Dual” creates a subtle thrilling story that requires a bit of intellect to relish character motives and the actions that follow. The result is a science-fiction feature that inspires, even though the story appears too brisk at moments.
Grade: B (Characters’ dualities lead to an intriguing duel.)
“Bad Guys” (Animation/Crime: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos
Director: Pierre Perifel
Rated: PG (Action, violence and rude humor)
Movie Review: “Bad Guys” is an interesting twist on people’s fear of sharks, spiders, wolves, piranhas and snakes. The main characters led by a big bad Wolf (Rockwell) decide to go legit. Their trek to a moral life has disastrous consequences, yet they try.
As animated movies go, this one appears adult-oriented despite its family appeal. Children should appreciate it but this movie plays like an animated version of “Ocean’s Eleven” (1960/2001), the humor and the crime theme have a mature presentation.
The opening scene features Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and Snake (Marc Maron) sitting in a diner. They chat very frankly about common life likes and dislikes. After finishing their meal, the two animals pay, leave a nice tip and then they proceed to rob a bank with their three associates. This opening scene is a classic one to garner an audience’s attention.
“Bad Guys” is full of these small nuggets of dramatics that are good moviemaking by a team led by Pierre Perifel, his directing debut for a full-length feature. Action, comedy and interesting characters are attractive characteristics of this crime caper.
Grade: B (The good guys.)
“The Northman” (Action/Drama: 2 hours, 17 minutes)
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Tylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang
Director: Robert Eggers
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, sexual content and nudity)
Movie Review: “The Northman” is another impressive entry on Robert Eggers’ resume. He gave moviegoers the superb “The Lighthouse” (2019) and “The Witch” (2015). His movie has a unique visual appeal, which makes sense considering he has primarily been a production designer. He is proving he is more proficient as a director and writer.
Set in ancient Iceland, Prince Amleth (Skarsgård) is on the verge of manhood when his father, King Aurvandil War-Raven (Ethan Hawke), is slain by his uncle, Fjölnir the Brotherless (Bang). Nearly two decades later, Amleth is a Viking and plans to keep a vow he made as a boy. He plans to avenge his father, save his mother, Queen Gudrún (Kidman), and kill Fjölnir.
Eggers’ movies always have a very unique visual appeal. He spent much of his time in set production. His movies are art, both visually and the caliber of the performances he manages to obtain from his cast. He does so with “The Northman,” too.
A certain intensity exists with Eggers’ movies. He manages to create characters who overshadow the major actors inhabiting the roles. His story-based, artful movies are worth it because of this.
“The Northman” has a great cast led by Alexander Skarsgård, brutal action sequences and a love story between Skarsgård and Anya Tylor-Joy. This screenplay has plenty to hold audiences' attention.
At first glance, “Northman” seems like another “Conan the Barbarian” (1982) addition. The movies have similar beginnings. However, “Northman” is a different movie. It is a story-driven one, even at the expense of sound drama occasionally. Like a Western, this period piece is about revenge, and Eggers delivers.
Grade: B (Go North to meet him.)
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (Comedy/Action: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris
Director: Tom Gormican
Rated: R (Violence, drug use, sexual references, strong language)
Movie Review: Nicolas Cage uses mighty talent to play himself in this wildly creative, entertaining comedy. In an un-narcissistic manner, Cage creates a movie that appears a swan song for his many years of acting. However, this movie is not such. Instead, it is a revival, a return to Cage’s comedic mojo.
Cage plays an alternate version of himself who feels he is artistically drained. He is also facing numerous financial difficulties. That changes after Cage’s agent, Richard Fink (Harris), calls Cage with an offer the actor cannot refuse. Super-fan Javi Gutierrez (Pascal) offers the cash-strapped Cage one million dollars to attend Gutierrez‘s birthday party.
Cage’s visit to Gutierrez‘s estate changes when a CIA operative (Haddish) recruits Cage to help take down Gutierrez.
Cage is brilliant here. An Academy Award-winning actor for his turn in "Leaving Las Vegas" (1995), his role in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” could have been a disastrous one but Cage reinvents himself in a manner that is funny and unconventionally intriguing.
Also as gratifying, Pedro Pascal is impressive as a pseudo-mob boss. He scores as a person obsessed with a celebrity. His onscreen bromance with Cage works well. They appear like instant friends in a manner in which they work well on screen.
This movie is a nice escape for those who can go with the flow and enjoy. The story works and the material offers plenty of humorous bits with a keen execution.
Grade: B (Massive talents make this an amusing movie.)
“Memory” (Crime/Thriller: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: Liam Neeson, Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci
Director: Martin Campbell
Rated: R (Violence, bloody imagery and strong language throughout.)
Movie Review: This movie has an intriguing appeal. Its one setback is also its main appeal — Liam Neeson. He is good in these macho lead roles but he plays these types of roles too often that his movies appear too similar.
“Memory” is interesting but the plot is uneven when considering the main character’s cognitive deterioration.
An assassin-for-hire, Alex Lewis (Neeson) faces a major dilemma when his contract details the murder of a teenager. He refuses to kill a child. His refusal to complete the job makes him a target of the people who hired him, a dangerous criminal organization trafficking minors. Lewis decides he must take out the bad guys before they find him.
Time is a pressing matter. Lewis is suffering from Alzheimer’s and his memory is fading quickly. Meanwhile, the FBI and other law enforcement officials led by Agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) follow Lewis’ growing body count trail. Still, Lewis is determined
“Memory” is based on Jef Geeraerts’ book "De zaak Alzheimer" and a remake of Carl Joos’ screenplay for the 2003 film titled the same and known in English as “The Memory of a Killer.” This latest version is intriguing as a story but its execution lacks consistency.
Guy Pearce’s character should be the lead in this movie. Pearce starred in a similar, better movie called “Memento” (Director Christopher Nolan, 2000). Pearce, like Neeson, is a talented actor when given the correct role. He and Neeson are miscast here, despite playing their roles adequately.
Director Martin Campbell is known for good action movies. The notables are “Casino Royale” (2006) and “The Foreigner” (2017). “Memory” is a revenge movie that does not allow audiences to savor the takedown of the evildoers.
Grade: C+ (Enjoy it while it lasts, it will not remain in memory lane for long.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
