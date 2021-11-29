ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: You should still call 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Mystery/Action: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Logan Kim
Director: Jason Reitman
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, sexual innuendo)
Movie Review: “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters II” (1989), both directed by Ivan Reitman, were all part of a major movie franchise. This latest chapter, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” is directed by Ivan’s son, Jason Reitman (“Juno,” 2007). Like the 1984 movie, “Afterlife” provides solid entertainment. It feels like 1984 has returned.
Callie (Coon) and her two children, Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace), move to a small rural town to take charge of Callie’s deceased father’s farm. Immediately after arriving, the town starts having unusual earthquakes. As the tremors lead to something stranger, Trevor and Phoebe soon learn of their connections to the original Ghostbusters.
“Ghostbusters” (Director Paul Feig, 2016) was the last live-action movie for this franchise. It was an all-female team. The latest movie features tweens and teens as the leads and the cast is a charming group that provides adventure, action and comedy.
Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor and Logan Kim are a good team. The young actors make their roles engaging. Wolfhard delivers one-liners like a seasoned professional. Grace is the endearing nerd, and Kim is funny as if a character from yesteryear’s “The Little Rascals” (1955, 1994).
Adults of this cast are entertaining too. Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd offer plenty. Coon provides dramatic moments that ground the movie, offering a sense of realism to this adventurous screenplay. Rudd is at his comical best as always. He provides plenty of moments that inspire laughter. Plus, the movie offers a nice surprise, via notable appearances from four iconic actors.
“Afterlife’s” best is the amount of entertainment it offers, even when moments are unconvincing and nostalgic attachment sways. This is a good movie for those wanting comedy, action and memorable characters.
Grade: B (The spirit of 1984’s “Ghostbusters” lives on still.)
“Bruised” (Drama/Sports: 2 hours, 9 minutes)
Starring: Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox and Sheila Atim
Director: Halle Berry
Rated: R (Violence, pervasive language, sexual content and nudity)
Movie Review: Halle Berry makes her directorial debut with “Bruised,” a gritty sports drama where she also stars as its lead. Berry’s performance holds one’s attention, and she shows the chops are present for better movies in the future as a director. She offers good direction but writer Michelle Rosenfarb’s screenplay throws too much into one movie.
Washed-up MMA fighter Jackie Justice (Berry) is an alcoholic with anger issues and suffering from childhood traumas. She finds a reason to change her life and return to the cage when Manny Lyons Jr. (Danny Boyd Jr.) arrives unpredictably after the death of his father. Manny is a traumatized kid, the son Jackie deserted as an infant.
Berry deserves commendations for her first outing as director. She directs well enough to get movie producers' attention and well enough to hold that of moviegoers. She also provides a nice performance as the star, although she never appears to be as angry as one of the supporting characters says she is.
The fault of “Bruised” is its inclusion of every hardship thinkable pressed upon Jackie Justice. Jackie has been through much: terrible relationship, fired from a job, molestation, sexual abuse, physical abuse, addiction and depression. Life is killing her.
These elements have been in other movies such as “Raging Bull (Director Martin Scorsese, 1980). This drama places multiple hardships at once and keeps them coming throughout “Bruised’s” runtime. As director and producer, Berry’s flaw is not knowing what to omit. Otherwise, one must commend Berry and her team for producing the gritty realism they present.
Grade: B- (The bruises are self-inflicted, but the title match is worth it.)
“King Richard” (Biographical Drama/Sports: 2 hours, 18 minutes)
Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis and Jon Bernthal
Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, profanity and drug and sexual references)
Movie Review: “King Richard” is about one of the greatest sports families, tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The movie is an inspirational feature that offers insight into the family’s patriarch, Richard Williams, played nicely by Will Smith.
When someone asks does he ever take time to rest, Richard Williams (Smith) responds, “Don't nothing come to a sleeper but a dream.”
From there, you see Richard working multiple jobs and spending plenty of time training his daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), on the tennis court. Additionally, Richard and his wife, Oracene "Brandy" Williams (Ellis), make sure Venus, Serena and their three other daughters attend to school work. They are a family of achievers. Venus and Serena quickly become tennis stars; as they do, Richard begins to evaluate his family role.
Will Smith tries to reinvent himself with every movie. He improves with each film, but his style always feels similar. His performance for the first half of the movie feels like a rendition of his performance in “The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000). Smith is a happy person, and that comes through in his performances. One waits for him to be comical. The burden is how audiences see him regarding that.
However, Smith is impressive in the latter half of the movie. He becomes Richard in a manner that is refined and poignant. His scenes with his on-screen wife played by Aunjanue Ellis are some of the best dramatic moments. Their spousal arguments allow more insight into Richard's caliber as a man and father. His relationship with his daughters shows his humanity.
Richard Williams’ portrayal is not as a saint, although he is a man of faith. Despite his shortcomings, he remains resolute in faith as a Christian and in the ability of his daughters. One gets the idea that he is more complicated than this movie suggests. Mention of his outside fidelities and children outside of his marriage, his thought about Caucasians and his urge to cross ethical lines show a complicated man.
“King Richard” appears to barely scratch the surface of this demanding father. Some scenes focus on tennis court action rather than its lead, Richard Williams, yet director Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men,” 2018) creates an interesting movie that offers a nice biographical sketch of Williams who rules those around him like he is a king.
Grade: B (He is part of a regal court.)
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” (Adventure/Family: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Starring: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang and John Cleese
Director: Walt Becker
Rated: PG (Impolite humor, thematic elements and mild action)
Movie Review: “Clifford the Big Red Dog” is proof not all children’s books make great movies. Certain books do not translate well to the big screen because one must take a major leap of imagination to accommodate the narrative. Such is the case here. This adventurous tale is amusing but it is nothing spectacular as entertainment, even as a children’s movie.
Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) attempts to fit in at her middle school but discovers she cannot master the school’s social organization. Her status at school and in her neighborhood changes after she discovers Clifford, a small red puppy that magically grows to the size of a large elephant overnight. Clifford becomes a big hit in New York City, changing lives around him.
Again, this movie’s intended audience is families, practically their children. Movies of this type do not need to be sensible. Weird circumstances in movies are fine if some characters behave within normal world reactions to situations. “Clifford the Big Red Dog” never develops enough to get to that point.
Grade: C (The big dog delivers middling fun.)
“Tick, tick ... Boom!” (Biographical Drama/Musical: 1 hour, 55 minutes)
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Robin de Jesus
Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, suggestive material and drug references)
Movie Review: “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson, who died in 1996, is the subject of this nifty movie directed by the famed creator and star of “Hamilton” (2020). Larson’s life while living in New York City and writing his play, “Superbia,” is the plot. “tick, tick ... Boom!” is an appealing musical based on Larson’s musical with a good performance by Andrew Garfield and inspiring songs.
Eight days before his 30th birthday in 1990, Larson (Garfield), a promising young theater composer, struggles with finding inspiration to finish his play, “Superbia.” He worked on the play for years. As he finishes the play, Larson faces tough challenges. He must find work to pay rent, survive a rocky relationship with the love of his life, Susan (Shipp), and maintain a friendship with Michael (De Jesus), whom he has known since high school.
An artist’s life in New York City forms the basis of this nicely done autobiographical musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, his directorial debut for a feature-length film, and screenplay writer Steven Levenson. Miranda directs a musical, something he knows, along with Levenson whose musical “Dear Evan Hansen” debuted as a movie earlier this year. These men know their craft, and their experience works well for “tick, tick ... Boom!”.
This musical allows one to get in the head of its lead character, and the moments work nicely, even when the story gets sidetracked because of this. As Larson contemplates his profession as a playwright, audiences view his creative process. Often, these are the better moments of films involving artists of any genre. Such works here, creating a nice tribute to Jonathan Larson and his craft.
Grade: B+ (A whopping boom debuts on the big screen.)
