“Wrath of Man” (Action/Crime: 1 hour, 59 minutes)
Starring: Jason Statham, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Jeffrey Donovan and Scott Eastwood
Director: Guy Ritichie
Rated: R (Strong violence, gore and profanity)
Movie Review: Action has a background of an implausible story told unusually by Guy Ritchie.
He comes up with entertaining and original ideas but tries to make over-the-top, violent action artistic when they are formulaic for today’s audiences. His style of using unnecessary plot twists via telling his narrative out of chronological sequences is becoming a too familiar facet.
Statham stars as H, an unemotional and mysterious security guard. He works for Fortico, a Los Angeles cash truck company that moves millions daily. H goes undercover to find a mole within the company to find who killed his son.
A remake of the 2004 French film "Le Convoyeur" (“Cash Truck”), “Wrath of Man is directed by Ritchie. He has given audiences some of the most entertaining movies. The notables are “Snatch” (2000) and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998).
“Wrath of Man” is entertaining just like those movies but it also appears like a rehash of Ritchie’s other, better screenplays. The movie is also a hodgepodge of multiple genres. They work to entertain despite the convoluted plot and characters that fail to convince often.
Still, fans of Guy Richie’s films should be pleased. The movie is engaging as a movie because it scores as a high-energy action movie. It is fun, albeit dirty.
Grade: B- (His wrath is an engaging revenge movie even when his narrative is unpersuasive.)
“Four Good Days” (Drama: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close and Stephen Root
Director: Rodrigo García
Rated: R (Profanity, drug content, thematic elements and sexuality)
Movie Review: Screenplays about drug addictions are usually good dramas, especially when containing a talented cast.”Four Good Days” is a good, well-acted movie. The only problem is the redundancy of character actions.
Molly (Kunis) returns home, where mother Deb (Close) and stepfather Chris (Root) still reside. Now an adult, Molly is a severe drug addict and swears she is trying to turn her life around. After a decade of betrayal and 14 relapses for Molly, Deb is not convinced her daughter wants to be drug-free.
Close and Kunis provide performances. Each delivering solid performances. They each deserve accolades.
Directed by Rodrigo García, who mostly helmed episodes of television series, co-wrote this screenplay with Eli Saslow. Together, they craft an engaging story but with any drug addiction movie, their characters feel like they are in a monotonous cycle.
Here, Molly and her mother, Deb, are constantly arguing about how to keep Molly safe. Yet the ladies keep working toward their greater goal, to keep Molly away from drugs. This propels the movie as much as it makes it repetitive, too. Yet, Close and Kunis’ performances offer demanding presences.
Grade: B- (Almost two good hours ...)
“The Waterman” (Adventure/Family Drama: 1 hour, 31 minutes)
Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis and Amiah Miller
Director: David Oyelowo
Rated: PG (thematic content, scary images, peril, brief violence and some language)
Movie Review: “The Water Man” is a nice dramatic adventure for family-friendly audiences. It has adventure, heart and elements of a mild thriller.
Gunner Boone (Chavis), a 12-year-old, realizes his mom, Mary (Dawson), is on the verge of dying from a long-term ailment. Feeling estranged from his father, Amos (Oyelowo), a naval officer who just returned from Japan, Gunner feels he must take responsibility for saving his mother.
He ventures into the Oregon woods on an adventure with teen Jo Riley (Miller) to find The Waterman, an elusive figure who lives in the nearby woods. The Waterman is immortal and has the knowledge to heal any sickness. Gunner and Jo are determined to find The Waterman to save his mother.
“Waterman” marks the full-length feature directorial debut for Oyelowo (“Selma,” 2014). He is known primarily as a talented actor. He proves a capable person behind the camera, too.
This movie is perfect for a family outing. It is a mild drama, but it offers enough adventure to prevail.
Grade: B- (An adventurous tale holds water.)
“Walking with Herb” (Sports Drama/Comedy: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Edward James Olmos, George Lopez and Kathleen Quinlan
Director: Ross Kagan Marks
Rated: PG (thematic content, scary images, peril and some language )
Movie Review: If you love God the Father and golf, you walk with Herb. This dramedy is the perfect mix of drama and comedy to produce an enjoyable faith-based, sports movie.
Edward James Olmos and George Lopez are inspiring as a pair given a divine edict to play golf.
Sixty-five-year-old Joe Amable-Amo is president of a bank and a former amateur golf player. After the death of his son-in-law and later his granddaughter, Joe loses his faith. Soon, he is contacted by God and told he will play in the World Entire golf championship. With Herb, God’s eccentric messenger, Joe sets off to play golf and experience a spiritual journey.
After a stereotypical start — death as means to explore faith — “Walking with Herb” is a hole in one. Sure, it is unrealistic in parts but it explores faith from multiple good points.
The best is the fact that God uses a man to help another. Far too often people think blessings are for self-interests. “Herb” shows that sometimes people of faith are used to help others. Its message resonates.
Grade: B- (It plays above par.)
“Here Today” (Comedy: 1 hour, 57 minutes)
Starring: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Penn Badgley
Director: Billy Crystal
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity and sexual references)
Movie Review: Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are the new odd couple of comedy. The comedic actors are well-matched for comedy with tearful moments. Crystal and Haddish are dynamic enough that one can overlook some of the shabby moments.
Charlie Burnz (Crystal) is an aging comedic writer for a popular television program. Just as he feels his life headed downhill, especially after a disappointing medical diagnosis, he encounters singer Emma Payge (Haddish). They form an unlikely friendship that uplifts them both.
Billy Crystal directs, stars and is a co-writer of this nice comedy that plays like a movie from yesteryear. The movie is an adaptation of “The Prize” by Alan Zweibel, who penned this screenplay with Crystal. Together, they create a movie with the feel of something from three decades ago.
Crystal is good in this leading role. Haddish, who tends to stereotypically overact in roles, delivers as the movie continues. They provide plenty of laughs. Too bad, their script does not allow them to expand their characters without some of the lesser moments of “Here Today.”
Beginning scenes are shabby. Crystal also allows too much time with flashbacks of his deceased wife that are unneeded to relay this narrative. That written, “Here Today” still offers a nice sentimental journey.
Grade: B (It is here; see it today.)
“Separation” (Horror: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Rupert Friend, Violet McGraw, Madeline Brewer and Brian Cox
Director: William Brent Bell
Rated: R (Strong language, violence and drug use)
Movie Review: “Separation” is recycled material from other, better of its genre. It sets up an interesting plot at its beginning, but it quickly becomes a typical horror. Even more, the characters’ reactions to supernatural occurrences are not convincing.
Jenny (Violet McGraw) is a young girl who constantly observes her parents feuding. Her mother Maggie, (Mamie Gummer), is a lawyer and her artist father, Jeff (Friend), a househusband is searching for work. As the couple prepares to finalize their separation and who gets custody of Jenny, Maggie tragically dies, Jeff tries to raise his daughter the best he can.
The father-daughter relationship is a strained one when Maggie’s father, Rivers (Cox), sues Jeff for custody of Jenny, declaring his daughter, Maggie, wanted Jenny away from Jeff. Soon, supernatural creatures begin stalking Jeff and Jenny.
The screenplay has some beautiful imagery as art. Those nice visual moments only extend to brief moments and they do not help a weak story by writers Nick Amadeus, Josh Braun.
The acting is better in the first 20 minutes of this movie. As “Separation” becomes clichéd material, the acting becomes worse because of a lame script. The characters’ behaviors become formulaic and nonsensical. They constantly do the implausible when faced with the known.
A hodgepodge of horror themes combined into one, “Separation” feels too familiar, and it is. It also plays like a drama and crime movie while being a horror primarily. The problem is seasoned horror director William Brent Bell (“The Boy,” 2016) and his team do neither efficiently.
Grade: C (It is a recommended split.)
“The Virtuoso” (Action/Crime: 1 hour, 50 minutes)
Starring: Anson Mount, Abbie Cornish and Anthony Hopkins
Director: Nick Stagliano
Rated: R (Strong Violence, profanity, nudity and sexuality)
Movie Review: A talented Anson Mount of television’s “Star Trek: Discovery” and the Western series “Hell on Wheels” plays a man with little information.
He is not alone.
Audiences may also find more information is necessary, too. “The Virtuoso” is overly complicated, despite a well-known cast.
The Virtuoso (Mount) is a professional assassin hired by his enigmatic boss The Mentor (Hopkins). The Virtuoso must track down and kill a rogue hitman living in a quaint town. The Virtuoso’s only information being search for White Rivers at 5 p.m. at a countryside diner. The task will not be easy as The Virtuoso must decide which of the five people in the diner is his target.
Nick Stagliano (“The Florentine,” 1999) and James C. Wolf last penned “Good Day for It” (2011) together, which Stagliano also directed. Now the writers give audiences “The Virtuoso,” a movie that resides on crime and mystery. They overly complicate what could be a much better movie.
It is pitiful this movie is lacking despite its phenomenal cast. Its writers’ intent to an intelligent crime movie filled with plenty of action fails as it is perplexing. Stagliano and Wolf create characters who must outsmart each other when the writers outsmart themselves with sloppy character connections.
Even more, they outthink themselves by offering a surprise near the end that is foreseeable.
The end does offer slight insight into its characters during its last 10 minutes. However, one must be a swift thinker to notice clues, some brief visuals and others vocalized. Still, questions remain.
Grade: C (Its virtuosity is being entertaining and annoying simultaneously.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years with The Valdosta Daily Times.
