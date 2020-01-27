ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The Gentlemen' a dapper, violent caper

“The Gentlemen” (Crime: 1 hour, 53 minutes)
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant
Director: Guy Ritchie
Rated: R (Violence, profanity, sexual content and drug content)
Movie Review: These guys may dress like noble elites, but their behavior is straight thug. However, they do provide a nice crime comedy. Director-writer Guy Ritchie provides interesting characters, although he overly complicates this story.
Mickey Pearson (McConaughey) is an American who became a British cannabis drug lord. He and his subordinates are marijuana farmers. Pearson wants out of the profession, so negotiates a buy out with Jewish-American billionaire Matthew Berger (Strong) for $400 million.
Dry Eye (Golding), an underboss for a Chinese gang, also approaches Pearson. Dry Eye wants to run his own empire and sees Pearson’s lucrative business as a way to achieve his goals.
Meanwhile, Fletcher (Grant), a private investigator, approaches Pearson’s lieutenant, Raymond (Hunnam), with material implicating Pearson and his associates, which includes some British aristocracy, to numerous crimes.
Fletcher wants $20 million in return to keep silent. Pearson and his team must navigate a dangerous world with multiple threats.
Ritchie is the director of previous movies such as (“Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” 1998; “Snatch,” 2000) and he knows how to charm with humor and action sequences, yet all of his movies feel familiar.
This one is somewhere between “The Godfather” (1972) and "Snatch" with its array of mob bosses and their henchmen.
Ritchie creates interesting characters. Each could be a movie within themselves. They are richly developed characters through their actions. Ritchie also creatively and intelligently uses flashbacks to enhance his characters.
The problem is he sometimes complicates his stories. This is the case with “The Gentlemen.” Ritchie’s imaginative script is overly intricate. It has multiple double-crossing moments and surprises are too plentiful and divert from an otherwise entertaining ensemble.
The movie is not difficult to follow, but it involves several instances that may confuse one if you leave for a restroom break or reach over to find your popcorn in the dark.
Still, Ritchie puts his signature stamp on this movie. It is artistic, action entertainment. As always, Ritchie’s characters provide appealing cinematic moments.
Grade: B (Several gentlemen offer a nice diversion.)
“The Turning” (Horror, Mystery: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince
Director: Floria Sigismondi
Rated: PG-13 (Terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content)
Movie Review: An adaptation of Henry James’s novel, “The Turning,” is not a good turn for the horror genre.
This excessively conventional screenplay has a puzzling execution. Audiences do not have to understand everything that happens in a movie, but audiences should have enough grounding to understand the overall story. “The Turning” ends in a manner that leaves one as lost as the characters' actions.
Kate Mandell (Davis) becomes the new governess to Miles Fairchild (Wolfhard) and Flora Fairchild (Prince), who are orphans. Mandell moves into the Fairchild mansion. The only other adult in the house is Mrs. Grose (Marten), an older housekeeper, cook and de facto guardian to the children. Just days after moving in, Mandell begins experiencing odd occurrences.
As one may already suspect, those odd occurrences are really because the place is haunted. Despite several warnings to leave, Kate Mandell, the lead role, stays. This is just one of the many prescribed aspects of this weak and bewildering horror movie.
Floria Sigismondi (“The Runaways,” 2010) helms another hackneyed approach to the horror genre. It has the usual overplayed themes. A giant isolated house, dark rooms where no one turns on lights, illogical character actions, supernatural manifestations and creepy characters. Virtually, the place is move headquarters, but the main characters stays.
“The Turning” tries to make one think one is crazy like Davis’ Kate Mandell. This attempt to get audiences into the mind of the main character does not work. Instead, this photoplay feels as if its scenes are unedited moments placed together in nonsequential order.
Grade: F (Turn away from this.)
“Clemency” (Drama: 1 hour, 52 minutes)
Starring: Alfre Woodard, Aldis Hodge, Michael O'Neill, Wendell Pierce and Richard Schiff
Director: Chinonye Chukwu
Rated: R (Disturbing material, thematic elements and profanity)
Movie Review: “Clemency” tackles a profoundly serious subject, the execution of inmates on death row. Capital punishment receives a fascinating glance via how it affects prison officials, the prisoner facing demise and the extended families of both.
The movie achieves an effective, affecting drama because of the talented cast led by an impeccable Alfre Woodard.
Warden Bernadine Williams (Woodard) runs a state penal facility efficiently. Her penitentiary has death row inmates. After directing several other executions, Warden Williams’ latest orders to execute Anthony Woods (Hodge) takes a toll on the warden, upsetting her life in multiple ways.
Chinonye Chukwu (“alaskaLand,” 2012) directs this impressive drama, her second full-length film. She is also the writer of this attention-getting screenplay. Chukwu grabs one attention with a very tough scene, and she never allows her audience to depart.
Chukwu’s story is moving. Too bad, she did not have better cinematography. Often scenes appear like the cameras are all in the wrong spots, missing the opportunity to capture visuals that befit the cast's emotional portrayals. Otherwise, this movie is about the performances of able actors.
The pulse of this movie resides with Woodard. She more than carries most of the load for this drama. Her elegant demeanor is a regal appeal. She makes her character tangible. She is emotively charming.
A talented cast of men joins Woodard. Aldis Hodge is superb as the inmate facing mortality. Michael O'Neill is good as the prison’s pastor and counselor. Wendell Pierce is the concerned husband to Woodard’s Williams, and he plays his spousal role well. Richard Schiff plays an attorney representing Hodges’ Woods. Schiff nicely plays the lawyer with a certain weariness yet zeal to see justice.
These characters have one thing in common. They are all stressed by the upcoming execution of Anthony Woods. The characters are all in the same boat, each marred by the current situation.
But it is Woodard’s Williams at the heart of this drama. Clemency is the moderation for the severity of punishment due. The leniency in this case goes beyond the death-row prisoner. It is Warden Williams who receives the clemency; she has an epiphany about her profession that wears her down until she must face her grievances.
In this sense, “Clemency” is a release from life’s pain for some characters and a death sentence for another. More than death is how one lives. This photoplay may not end the way one wants, but its unexpected conclusion is a worthy venture of one woman’s working world and those with whom she interacts.
Grade: B+ (A warden’s life is a ticket to freedom.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
