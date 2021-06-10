ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The Conjuring': May be the devil made them do it

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (Horror: 1 hour, 52 minutes)
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga and Ruairi O'Connor
Director: Michael Chaves
Rated: R (Terror, violence, and disturbing imagery)
Movie Review: Director Michael Chaves is back at horror genre movie making again.
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is better than “The Curse of la Llorona” (2019), Chaves’ last movie and his full-length photoplay debut. As “The Conjuring” franchise continues, the more the movies appear like an episode of “Supernatural.” Any moment, the expectation is the Winchester Brothers will arrive to save the day.
Based on an actual court case in 1981, this outing has paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Wilson and Farmiga) trying to prove Arne Cheyenne Johnson was victim of possession by a demon when he stabbed a man multiple times.
Johnson’s defense in court is the devil made him do it. The Warrens’ search for a supernatural reason for the young man’s brutally violent outburst and other odd behaviors leads them to dark history of Brookfield, Conn.
The better question is who made producers back this movie. Demonic possession is not an adequate defense for the creation of this screenplay. “The Devil Made Me Do It” could have been a better movie if the movie stayed with a more simplistic plot.
Instead, writers focus on side stories. They digress with the Warrens love story, doings of witchcraft and even possessed zombies. Because of these elements and others, this movie, based on an actual court case and the files of the Warrens, appears to be a mighty stretch.
Additionally, the plot needs focus. The court case should have remained the focus, not the lesser side stories. The Warrens attempt to aid Johnson’s demonic defense is the better part of the story but made lesser to other lesser subplots.
Compared to other “Conjuring” movies, this one tries to bring a sense of realness to expand the movie characters of Ed and Lorraine Warren. If the real-life couple’s lives were this intriguing, you think they would inspire multiple movie franchises before now. However, “The Devil Made Me Do It” trivializes the Warrens' work by making their paranormal investigations stereotypical horror scenes.
Grade: C+ (It conjures frights, the good and bad.)
“Spirit Untamed” (Animation/Adventure/Family: 1 hour, 28 minutes)
Starring: Isabela Merced, Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal and Walton Goggins
Directors: Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan
Rated: PG (Violence and adventure action)
Movie Review: “Spirit Untamed” fits the latter part of its name. The first 30 minutes fail to establish characters before the adventure begins. This first third of the narrative appears different from the rest. This is a middling sequel to “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002) done by traditional cel animation or hand-drawn animation.
At the heart of this latest Spirit adventure, Lucky Prescott (Merced) is a rambunctious girl who moves to the Wild West with her Aunt Cora (Moore). They begin living with Lucky’s estranged father, Jim Prescott (Gyllenhaal), but the arrangement bores Lucky, an explorer like her mother.
Lucky soon finds adventure when she befriends a wild stallion named Spirit. Outlaw Hendricks (Goggins) and his henchmen wranglers pursue the alpha steed and his wild herd for monetary gains. Encouraged by Spirit, Lucky and her friends ride across dangerous frontiers to save the horses.
This is a family movie, but some of the concepts it teaches children may be disadvantageous for parents. This movie is about a young girl, along with her friends, disobeying her aunt and father. Clearly, this girl needs discipline and structure, so the beginning of this movie is annoying.
Lucky is old enough to know to stay put when told, yet she constantly endangers herself or destroys others’ property because of boredom. She is a spoiled child and needs discipline. Moreover, she is annoying at first, so it is a stretch to see her behave as an adult upon meeting Spirit.
“Spirit Untamed” does gain spirit and adventure during its latter third, but the untamed lead-up to those energetic adventurous scenes is lackluster.
Grade: C- (An average spirit.)
