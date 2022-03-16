ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'The Batman' redefines the Dark Knight

“The Batman” (Action/Crime: 2 hours, 56 minutes)
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Andy Serkis
Director: Matt Reeves
Rated: PG-13 (Strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language and some suggestive material)
Movie Review: “The Batman” plays like a superhero screenplay but it is similar to a noir crime caper of the 1950s. This is good because Batman has staying power, unlike any other superhero. Movie producers constantly find new ways to reinvent the character, despite the actor portraying the Dark Knight.
When the Riddler (Dano), a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in the metropolis of Gotham, Batman (Pattinson) is forced to investigate the city's hidden corruption that leads to his family's involvement. As the Riddler leaves cryptic clues for The Batman, Gotham’s Dark Knight and Lt. James Gordon, the city’s future police commissioner, try to piece together the clues to finding Riddler. Along the way, The Batman encounters Catwoman (Kravitz), Oz (Farrell) a.k.a. the Penguin, and several other members of Gotham’s seedy organized crime underground.
“The Batman” has a similar feel to FOX television’s “Gotham” (2014-19). Both that television series and this movie present Gotham and those who reside there in a more realistic manner. Batman is plausible because of this. He is an intelligent person providing justice as a vigilante.
Adding to this movie, the cast delivers strong performances. “The Batman” shows a younger Batman, played dashingly by Robert Pattinson of “Twilight” vampire fame. He works as a younger Batman, playing the mysterious caped do-gooder with a quiet strength. he simultaneously plays Batman's out-of-costume identity of billionaire Bruce Wayne solidly as a reclusive man plagued by a past he cannot change.
Also delivering a potent character, Jeffrey Wright keenly plays Lt. James Gordon. Like Batman, Gordon's career is in an earlier stage. Audiences know he later becomes Commissioner Gordon but this movie shows how he paves his way to the top police position in the future. Wright plays Gordon as a very astute policeman and friend to the vigilante Batman.
Paul Dano provides a nice turn as the chief villain The Riddler. Dano is a superior actor, getting plenty of raves with his performance in “Little Miss Sunshine” (2206) which he competently followed with “There Will Be Blood” (2007). He provides quality performances.
Colin Ferrell is almost unrecognizable as Oz but he works well here in a character role with a big future in Batman screenplays. Andy Serkis, who played Gollum, shows he is just as effective with dramatic turns out of makeup or computer-generated imagery. He plays Alfred, and his scenes with Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne are some of the movie's most dramatic moments.
Audiences see Batman in his crime-fighting armor most of the movie but it is good to see Pattinson outside of that black bat wear. Pattinson makes a handsome, quiet Batman. Shame he is not out of caped armor more. His scenes out of uniform reveal character insight into Bruce Wayne and The Batman.
Pattinson’s most insightful moment as The Batman is the dialogue with the seductively beautiful Zoë Kravitz. They have a sexual attraction that remains subtle yet engaging. However, one has to appreciate the writers’ intention to move Batman and Gotham toward their noir roots.
Again, what makes the latest Batman movie a pivotal movie is its writers’ ability to keep the stories about this caped crusader fresh. Writers Matt Reeves and Peter Craig do a good job making this younger Batman interesting. They create a plot that has a mystery to solve. As the characters seek to solve connections to crimes and find the Riddler, they must also keep Gotham safe.
Most scenes are dark and it rains in Gotham more than Seattle and London combined it appears. While some quick action moments are drowned in that precipitation and darkness, making them difficult to relish, one very artistic action scene exists that is top-notch. An entire fight scene in a small space is illuminated by machine gunfire. This is something one sees very little in photoplays — artistic action sequences not weighed down by overdone visual effects.
Director Matt Reeves is a talented director. Some of his notables are: “Cloverfield” (2008), “Let Me In” (2010) and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” (2014). He knows how to entertain while providing a sense of realistic dramatics. He does so similarly with “The Batman,” a good movie that ranks up there with other tales from the Gotham realm, including “The Dark Knight” (2008) and “Joker” (2019). Reeves and his team prove Batman has staying power.
Grade: B+ (A another brilliant redefining of Batman.)
“Cyrano” (Musical/Romance: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Director: Joe Wright
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, thematic elements, suggestive material and language)
Movie Review: Peter Dinklage‘s diminutive size as an actor has not stopped him from being an immense presence in movies and television. He is captivating as an actor because he delivers soulful performances. He offers a nice turn as the silver-tongued Cyrano de Bergerac.
Cyrano de Bergerac (Dinklage of HBO’s “Game of Thrones”), a wordsmith and talented swordsman, is a conceited soldier. He is overly worried about his small size, especially since he desires to court his longtime friend and crush, Roxanne (Bennett). Living vicariously through a young soldier named Christian (Harrison), Cyrano helps Christian capture Roxanne’s attention through love letters.
This version, adapted from Edmond Rostand’s play, is different from previous versions such as the 1990 “Cyrano de Bergerac” (Director Jean-Paul Rappeneau). This latest adaptation is a romantic musical. Cyrano sings and is short in stature rather than having an elongated nose as seen in earlier movies. This one plays like a more realistic romantic drama than a comical or whimsical feature.
Joe Wright (“Atonement,” 2007; “Darkest Hour,” 2017) directs this classic tale turned musical. The songs and those singing them are lackluster the first hour, although Dinklage’s performance is sound throughout. The second half has better songs and singing, and its story blossoms.
Grade: B- (Dinklage’s Cyrano inspires.)
“Uncharted” (Action/Adventure: 1 hour, 56 minutes)
Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali and Antonio Banderas
Director: Ruben Fleischer
Rated: PG-13 (Violence action and strong language)
Movie Review: Since “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981) and its subsequent sequels, multiple movies have had explorers and opportunists searching for some lost treasure. These quest movies existed long before “Raiders of the Lost Ark” but they have increased tremendously since that film. “Uncharted” is another one of those screenplays. It boasts a stellar cast, but their pursuit for some elusive treasure is a childish one.
Small-time con artist Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) struggles with emotions regarding his missing brother. Enter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Using Drake’s sentiment regarding his lost and presumed dead brother, Sullivan convinces Drake to join his search for the $5 billion fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan. The House, the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), lost the treasure 500 years ago and wants it back. Drake, Sullivan and mischievous partner Chloe Frazer (Ali) search for a treasure avoiding dangers along the way.
These movies about searching for lost treasures are always adventurous. They are entertaining, even when nonsensical and unconvincing. This one falls into that category.
Holland may be good in superhero action movies, but here, as a leading man, his performance amounts to uttering the same words and some action sequences. Wahlberg appears out of place. Banderas is the stereotypical villain.
Several writers craft a plot that is as childish as its characters. Even more, the character twists create a movie that is uneven storytelling and conventional material. The characters search for $5 billion. Something this movie will not make.
Grade: C (Charted material yields clichéd adventure.)
“Dog” (Comedy/Adventure: 1 hour, 41 minutes)
Starring: Channing Tatum, Kevin Nash and Jane Adams
Directors: Reid Carolin and Channing Tatum
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, drug usage, violence)
Movie Review: Despite Channing Tatum’s ever-present adolescent behavior in movies, he manages to create a movie with a patriotic, endearing pay out. What this movie misses with lightweight scenes, it more than makes up for it with genuinely funny and inspiring moments.
A former Army Ranger, Briggs (Channing) goes on a road trip along the Pacific Coast with a military dog, Lulu, a Belgian Malinois. Since the death of Lulu’s Army Ranger handler, the canine has been very aggressive. Briggs’ task is to get Lulu to her handler’s funeral on time. Man and dog have quite an adventure at multiple destinations.
“Dog” is an easy-going movie. It is memorable because it finds two unlikely beings on a long trip. This is humorous when one considers Lulu is very aggressive and attacks Briggs on several occasions. The dog does not like him and he dislikes the dog. Eventually, the two grow to like each other through some tough moments. They bond.
Audiences will bond with this movie. It is a decent comedy with a good message about people and animals in service for the United States. By the end, one is rooting for both Briggs and Lulu.
Grade: B- (Doggone good enough.)
“The Cursed” (Horror: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Boyd Holbrook, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie
Director: Sean Ellis
Rated: R (Strong violence, grisly images and brief nudity)
Movie Review: Director-writer Sean Ellis (“Anthropoid,” 2016) creates a horror with the feel of a yesteryear movie. It is not the typical scary movie. It has an intriguing plot with no cheap thrills or frights. It plays like a “Twilight Zone” monster movie. While scenes at its beginning and conclusion are puzzling additions, “The Cursed” holds one’s attention long enough to arrive at an ending.
In rural 19th century France, townspeople led by land baron Seamus Laurent (Petrie) kill a Roma Clan, whose chief matriarch curses those living in the town. Soon afterward, Edward (Max Mackintosh), Seamus’ son, is attacked by what the townsfolk call a wild animal.
John McBride (Holbrook), a pathologist, arrives to investigate the puzzling attack by what the people deem a vicious animal attack. As a monstrous being threatens a village each day, McBride is determined to solve this. He believes something more sinister than a wild animal is responsible, perhaps something supernatural.
This is an intriguing movie with a typical horror setup but it adds classic fright. It has limited scary scenes. Instead, it dazzles by causing anticipation. It nicely uses religion, folklore and prejudices to facilitate an attention-getting movie.
“The Cursed’s” problem is its first scene that takes place European battlefield and its last scene. Each appears to indicate that this movie is set to debut sequels in the future, as if “The Cursed” exists to set the stage. If such is the case, the next movie will have to be much more interesting now that audiences know what the entity is that stalks the townsfolk.
Grade: B- (Some scenes are superfluous cursed material but the rest manages to engage nicely.)
“Butter” (Drama: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Alex Kersting, Mira Sorvino, McKaley Miller, Mykelti Williamson and Brian Van Holt
Director: Paul A. Kaufman
Rated: PG-13 (Mature thematic content involving teens and suicide, crude sexual material, language and drinking)
Movie Review: “Butter” presents a realistic concept about youth and the nature of social standards of beauty. As coming of age narrative, “Butter” is likable as its titular character, played earnestly by Alex Kersting.
Butter is a 423-pound high school junior. He is a smart, funny and talented high school junior who believes his obesity keeps him from being liked by other students. In an opening scene, he notes he is tired of “being in this fat suit.”
He is also tired of being the school’s outcast. This aspect of his life is especially true considering he befriends online one of the school’s prettiest young women. He desires to be her boyfriend. As Butter lives every day with bullying and low self-esteem, he plans a live stunt to eat himself to death live online on New Year’s Eve. Word of the stunt makes him an instant high school celebrity but will he go through with the stunt the closer the date approaches?
Known for teleplays and made-for-TV movies, Paul A. Kaufman’s “Butter” is not drama or sitcom on television, even if it feels like one at its beginning. “Butter” is a nifty story based on Erin Jade Lange’s book.
The topics “Butter” covers are adult in nature despite having a high school setting, yet it manages to span the ages, easily creating a movie mature audiences can appreciate. The plot becomes more enriching as Butter’s newfound popularity increases and one begins to question his sincerity to follow through with his commitment to commit suicide live. This propels the movie, even when parts of Lange’s book feel missing for an explanation.
Either way Butter and his story are fascinating enough to see where the story goes. Alex Kersting plays the likable Butter well enough that you care for him, even when his behavior is questionable. Kersting’s affable portrayal of Butter makes the character watchable, even when consequences are dire.
Grade: B- (Kersting’s performance butters up audiences.)
“The Desperate Hour” (Thriller: 1 hour, 24 minutes)
Starring: Naomi Watts, Colton Gobbo and Debra Wilson
Director: Phillip Noyce
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic content and some strong language)
Movie Review: With all of the mass shootings happening at schools in the United States, this movie's timing is pertinent. Unfolding in real time, Watts is spectacular in this mostly one-woman show as a mother desperately searching for answers during a school shooting. She brilliantly plays her character.
Recently widowed mother Amy Carr (Watts) is out jogging, trying to get life back to normal for her teenage son and young daughter after the death of the family’s patriarch. As she jogs in a nearby woodland, taking calls and remembering her late husband, she receives news that something terrible happened in the small town where she lives — a school shooting.
As she tries to find a way out of the forest she is in, she desperately tries to get information about her two children as her town goes on lockdown.
Directed by Phillip Noyce (“The Quiet American,” 2002; “Dead Calm,” 1989) “The Desperate Hour” creates enough angst to create an entertaining movie thanks to Watts' exquisite performance. The execution is iffy, considering one watching Watts in a forest running nearly an hour but Watts' performance and nature of the story are considerable elements to make this suspenseful drama a passable diversion.
Grade: B- (Approximately, an hour and a half of suspense)
“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (Animated/Comedy/Family: 1 hour, 28 minutes)
Starring: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi Jim Gaffigan
Directors: Derek Drymon, Jennifer Kluska
Rated: PG (Violence, action sequences, rude humor cartoon nudity)
Movie Review: After three prequels, starting with “Hotel Transylvania” (2012), “Transformania” is the beginning moment where this cinema series begins its downward slide. While the movie is enjoyable for the entire family, the comical zest for these energetic characters is lesser this outing.
The monsters reunite at Hotel Transylvania to celebrate Dracula’s retirement as the hotel’s owner. While using Van Helsing's invention, the "Monsterfication Ray," Drac and several of his monster friends are turned into humans. Simultaneously, Johnny becomes a monster via the same device. “It’s like ‘Freaky Friday’ but on a Tuesday though,” Johnny tells his father-in-law, Drac.
“Transformania” entertains, but the story's grandness overplays established animated characters. It goes for laughs and action over endearing character development.
Grade: C+ (Still adequate lodging with waning vacancies)
“Studio 666” (Comedy/Horror/Music: 1 hour, 46 minutes)
Starring: Foo Fighters, Whitney Cummings and Will Forte
Director: B.J. McDonnell
Rated: R (Strong bloody violence, gore, sexual content, pervasive language)
Movie Review: In 2005, a movie similar to this one, “Studio 666” (Director Corbin Timbrook), debuted with an equally similar title and story. If you do not remember it, it is OK, most people would not. This latest “Studio 666” is memorable. This is not because it is good. It reeks on many levels. It is outrageously bad to the point it entertains with idiocy.
Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee are the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers known as the Foo Fighters. They move into an Encino mansion to record their 10th album. However, the mansion has a gory history. Once the band moves in, Dave Grohl experiences supernatural occurrences that threaten the band and their next album.
Foo Fighters play themselves. They are horrific actors. They should stick with music. The term bad actors is not applicable. The band’s acting ruins the reputation of bad actors.
Even more, the story is a wayward comedy. The story is all over the place.
On plus side, bloody moments are of good quality enough to shock with numerous gory deaths. Additionally, the bad comedic acting, which appears all too intentional becomes ridiculous to the point that the movie wins back points for its candid attempt of 1980s humor.
Grade: D+ (Definitely from a platinum album.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
