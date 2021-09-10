ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Shang-Chi' creates superhero fantasy

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (Action/Fantasy: 2 hours, 13 minutes)
Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung and Michelle Yeoh
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Rated: PG-13 (Sequences of violence/action and language)
Movie Review: Prescribed Disney themes are prevalent in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” a Marvel comics character created in the 1970s. This updated story for the character feels more a fantasy movie than one from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The passé story fails to impress, but the energetic action sequences and artful martial arts moments make it enjoyable.
Shang-Chi, newcomer Liu, is the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu. He is living a peaceful life in San Francisco when assassins attack him. Along with his sister, Xialing (Zhang), and his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), Shang-Chi must confront his father, Xu Wenwu (Leung), leader of the Ten Rings syndicate.
Disney influences “Shang-Chi’s” themes. The movie appears more fantasy than part of a superhero genre. Scenes contain mythical creatures, deceased parents and a comical sidekick. These themes have quickly become themes in superhero movies, especially regarding parents.
The story for “Shang-Chi” has plenty that does not make sense, especially near the end. Plenty of fighting happens before a father asks for his children to return home. Could he not just ask in the beginning and tell them the reason?
The first 25 minutes are wasteful as a result, save for the impressive fighting scene. Simu Liu of television’s “Kim's Convenience” (2016-21) shines here. He is impressive as a superhero. His fighting scenes and many other action moments in this movie are the entertainment.
Audiences rarely care about plot inconsistencies when superhero movies offer a diverting escape. People often see these movies to see favorable characters conquer foes. They get an abundance of this from Shang-Chi and others of this cast.
The movie relies on action sequences and inspiring well-choreographed martial arts forms. It employs nice acting from its primarily Asian-descent cast. The talented cast and the action bits cover up a less than convincing story. Together, those two facets create a movie that is not powerful but they provide enough entertainment to make this latest Marvel superhero gratifying for those who crave superhero action movies.
Grade: B- (Appealing energy, but too bad the rings’ narrative is not more encircling.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.