ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Rhythm Section' misses a few beats

“The Rhythm Section” (Action/Mystery: 1 hour, 50 minutes)
Starring: Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown
Director: Reed Morano
Rated: R (Violence, sexual content, profanity and drug use)
Movie Review: Mark Burnell, who is also this movie’s screenplay writer, adapts his novel for this feminine action movie where Blake Lively is enthralling, although the story is choppy.
Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, a woman seeking revenge against those who caused a plane crash that killed her family. She hones her hunting skills to track down the orchestrators of the terrorist attack.
Despite dangers to herself, the drug-addicted prostitute turns assassin to enact revenge.
The direction by Reed Morano (“Meadowland,” 2015) are quick-moving scenes that happen around the globe. Burnell’s screenplay makes an intriguing movie that continues to surprise, the action is entertaining. That is good. Yet, the movie never really convinces one fully because of its execution.
“The Rhythm Section” is a more realistic action movie. It has believable fighting scenes where its protagonist, Blake Lively, offers a nice performance. She plays this role with a certain grittiness that works. Too bad the rest of the movie is not as effective.
The movie gives little time to know supporting characters because of quick scenes and their choppy editing. Scenes go from one action moment to the next with little character development. The movie feels as foreign at its conclusion as it does at its start.
Grade: C+ (Some sections are in rhythm and others are not in synch.)
“Gretel & Hansel” (Horror/Fantasy: 1 hour, 27 minutes)
Starring: Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, and Samuel Leakey
Director: Osgood Perkins
Rated: PG-13 (Disturbing images/thematic content, gore, violence and brief drug material)
Movie Review: The German folklore of Hansel and Gretel by the Brothers Grimm renders this dark fantasy horror movie. However, this horror is an arthouse movie. It is a very artful piece. It is visually impressive, but this is a gory version of an old tale that has a familiar execution.
Gretel (Lillis), and Hansel (Leakey), a young woman and her little brother, search for food and water after their mother kicks them out. The young people stumble upon an old woman, Holda (Krige), whose house is filled surplus amounts foods of all types. Soon, Gretel begins to realize not all is as it seems.
What many deem a children’s fairytale is made a "me too" cinematic moment. The problem is the screenplay may have a modern spin, but its theme is stereotypical for a horror photoplay. It involves another young Caucasian woman surviving a grave evil threat.
A good cast and good eye candy save the movie from typical themes. Alice Krige plays villains well. She is a talented performer. Check out her antagonist role in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996) as the Borg Queen. She can play creepy in a manner that resonates. In “Gretel & Hansel,” she is equally as extraordinary as the witch Holda. Krige steals scenes from her younger but brilliant costars.
Secondarily, the visuals are compelling. The set designs and costumes are a nice diversion. Along with good performances, this artistic venture acquires one’s attention nicely, although “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” (2013) is more favorable and has similar themes as “Gretel & Hansel.”
This fantasy is a retelling of a classic tale. Its new twist is an engaging presentation, but the story is a mechanical execution. Moreover, the story's convoluted plot stretches a medieval story.
Grade: C+ (Still attention-getting siblings, they are still getting lost in forests.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
