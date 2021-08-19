ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Nine Days' worthy of longer run

“Nine Days” (Drama/Fantasy: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong and Bill Skarsgård
Director: Edson Oda
Rated: R (Profanity and violence)
Movie review: An arthouse film with impeccable acting, “Nine Days” is a character-driven narrative. The puzzling story takes a backseat to incredible acting by the cast, especially lead actor Winston Duke (“Black Panther,” 2018; and “Us,” 2019). The movie also yields wonderful cinematography and set designs that enlighten the dull moments.
Will (Duke) is a reclusive interviewer. He spends his days watching antique television screens that show the lives of people through their eyes. His only interaction, save his interviewees, is acquaintance Kyo (Wong), a sociable being.
Will interviews human souls and determines if they should have a chance to be born on Earth. While watching several souls that he monitors in the living world, Will witnesses something that changes his perspective about his existence, his work and how he interviews his five current candidates.
Duke is exceptional here. He plays a complicated man who shows plenty of emotion, even when his character is silent. His interactions are a pivotal part of this screenplay.
As his character, Will interviews souls, his tactics are intrusive and varied. He torments and yells at them, yet he also offers comfort simultaneously. Duke makes one pity the guy. You realize he is a jerk as an interviewer but he is also preparing his interviewees for the living world.
Will also shows great kindness to the interviewees. Duke makes his complicated character intriguing and likable despite his frustrating flaws.
Audiences understand Duke through his interactions, and his most revealing associate is Kyo, played effectively by Benedict Wong. Kyo is a compassionate being. Viewers get little information as to what Kyo is but Wong makes him the most understanding character. Wong’s role offers compassionate wisdom. He guides characters, including Duke’s Will, as a mysterious figure.
The actors who play Will’s five finalists are Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl and Arianna Ortiz. Each is different and offers a unique insight about life.
Beetz’s Emma is gorgeous as she is eccentric. Beetz plays her poetically. Skarsgård, who played Pennywise the Dancing Clown in “It” (2017) and “It Chapter Two” (2019), agreeably plays his character with a bit of an edge, a soul ready to cease life and bring justice. Hale, Rysdahl and Ortiz each have emotional turns as tertiary players. Each soul offers soothing unique.
As these characters and a few others interact, audiences learn more about Will, his job and his temperament. Each conversation is good acting by a talented cast.
Nice visuals also adorn the screen. Imagery shows loneliness, despair, openness and happiness. The emotive moments are artistic eye candy. The movie also uses set designs that promote the story. Visual elements relay information about characters’ existence. This complements characters and their actions.
“Nine Days” marks the full-length feature directorial debut of writer Edson Oda. He creates an artful movie about souls. The script is frustrating in that it makes one wait for explanations, and it does this at a deliberate pace. Oda’s photoplay reveals concepts as its continues while remaining a bit mysterious.
The movie is repetitively slow at moments and has a romantically contrived denouement, but it is beautifully acted and a note to humanity’s beautiful existence. Duke and the cast are impressive. “Nine Days” ends with a slam poetry moment and it is worthy of snap fingers applause.
Grade: B (Worthy of the days it plays at cinemas.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
