ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Neighborhood' nice place to visit

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (Drama: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.
Director: Marielle Heller
Rated: PG (Strong thematic material, violence and mild language)
Movie Review: Tom Hanks is marvelous as Fred Rogers – Mr. Rogers to many generations. While the title bares Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood theme, this drama is indirectly about the legendary television personality.
Mr. Rogers is merely a catalyst for a good life narrative about Lloyd Vogel, an investigative journalist, played assertively well by Matthew Rhys.
Lloyd Vogel (Rhys) is an award-winning Esquire investigative journalist whose latest assignment is unwanted. Vogel’s boss sends him to do a profile of Fred Rogers (Hanks).
Vogel is a skeptic. He believes Mr. Rogers cannot be as good-natured as believed and wants to do an exposé instead. Roger’s kindness helps Vogel change perspectives about a painful childhood, especially his estranged relationship with his father, Jerry Vogel (Cooper).
Tom Junod’s 1998 Esquire article "Can You Say ... Hero?" is the basis for this tale loosely based on actual events. Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” 2018) directs this engaging narrative about a man’s life after encountering Fred Rogers. Heller and writers Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster create a movie that helps people understand Rogers more by seeing him help another person through his tribulations.
The movie makes one respect Fred Rogers even more. It shows his personal life is just as intriguing as his public life. Hanks, who has an all-American appeal of his own, plays him beautifully.
Joining Hanks, Matthew Rhys really is the lead of this movie. His character is having crises at home and at work. The predicaments are taxing, and Rhys makes them emotive moments. His moments with Hanks are good acting in each scene.
Tom Junod wrote the article on which this drama is based. He asked the screenplay writers to change the name of the character based on him. He asked this because of the differences between his and the character’s life stories, according to screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.
They fictionalize multiple parts of Junod’s life. A good concept is they did not fictionalize the life of Mr. Rogers. However, it is a shame they could not keep the movie as realistic as Junod’s life and his Esquire article.
Grade: B+ (A beautiful movie in cinemas)
“21 Bridges” (Action/Thriller: 1 hour, 39 minutes)
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch, Stephan James and J. K. Simmons
Director: Brian Kirk
Rated: PG-13 (Profanity, violence and sexual references)
Movie Review: Marvel’s Black Panther Chadwick Boseman stars as a police detective on a mission in this entertaining yet pedestrian cop thriller. The movie takes a story that had potential and smothers it with an unpersuasive bad-cop-good-cop theme that is all too commonplace.
Andre Davis (Boseman), an embattled New York Police Department detective and the son of a murdered policeman, leads a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers (Kitsch and James). In an extreme measure to stop the assailants, Davis convinces authorities to close all of Manhattan's 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. As the pursuit lasts through the night, Davis quickly realizes all is not as it seems.
Movie writers are getting lame at coming up with movies that do not have crooked cops or government officials as a part of some large plot. This is the case with “21 Bridges.”
The movie is entertaining. Boseman plays his part with enthusiasm. He is no superhero here.
“21 Bridges” plays like a noir thriller, meaning everyone has a dark past or motives that are corrupt. The problem is the dark side of each character does not improve their characters' roles because of a clichéd screenplay, especially an over-the-top and less than stellar conclusion.
Grade: C (21 Bridges, barely above water.)
“Knives Out” (Mystery: 2 hours, 13 minutes)
Starring: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Plummer
Director: Rian Johnson
Rated: PG-13 (Thematic elements, violence, profanity, sexual references, and drug material)
Movie Review: “Knives Out” is a good murder mystery. It cunningly creates a dysfunctional family and makes them a treat to observe. A star-studded cast delivers eccentric and traditional characters who manage to charm and keep one guessing.
On his 85th birthday, renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) dies. His death is ruled a suicide, but a debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at the deceased writer’s estate to investigate.
Detective Blanc investigates nine members of Thrombey’s maladjusted family, the mansion’s staff and Thrombey’s nurse (De Armas). An inquisitive Blanc combs through deceit to uncover the truth behind Thrombey's untimely demise.
Subterfuge is a major part of a murder mystery. Who did it? That is the question posed to an audience. Observers want to see if they can identify the killer before a sleuth does. The problematic portion of such mysteries is that all the main players have pretenses that elude investigators. That same notion exists here, and its execution is keen.
Rian Johnson (“Looper,” 2012 and “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” 2017) is the director and writer of this crime drama. He craftily makes a large cast engaging. Significantly, he gives them all motives that indicate at least 10 people could be responsible for Thrombey’s death.
The cast is also a main draw. Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and the rest of this all-star cast give riveting performances. Craig is pivotal here playing a Southern-accented private investigator. As a gumshoe, he is engaging. De Armas is mesmerizing, playing her onscreen persona’s naiveté perfectly. Evans plays a different type of character well, one that makes him ruthless but refreshing, too.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette and others are also dynamic. They add dramatic and comical skills to produce good entertainment. Their misbehaving is moviegoers' delight.
“Knives Out” appears like a modernized setting for a “Game of Thrones” spinoff. It is people spinning a web of deceit and double-crossing each other on a major scale. Because of this, parts of the movie are unpersuasive, but it is good entertainment.
Grade: B (Outright entertaining)
“Queen & Slim” (Drama: 2 hours, 12 minutes)
Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith and Bokeem Woodbine
Director: Melina Matsoukas
Rated: R (Violence, profanity, thematic elements, sexuality, nudity and drug usage)
Movie Review: Melina Matsoukas makes her cinematic debut directing this screenplay by Lena Waithe (“Master of None,” 2015). Waithe’s screenplay is stylish and timely.
Simultaneously, it also wallows in African-American diaspora that all people of color live in downtrodden conditions. This love-on-the-run movie flounders in this precept while not identifying the self-inflicted woes caused by annoying main characters.
Slim (Kaluuya) and Queen (Turner-Smith) meet via the dating service Tinder. They meet because they are bored. On the way home, a racist police officer detains them for a minor traffic violation. After a confrontation goes wrong, they shoot a police officer in self-defense. They flee the scene after the altercation with law-enforcement officials pursuing them with a massive manhunt.
The problem with movies that represent adverse modern conditions is that people are supposed to believe they are good because of their message. Too often, the message is part of a contrived story echoed by many without allowing contrasting suppositions.
We are supposed to identify with Slim and Queen because of their mistreatment. Because of classism, racism and sexism, the poor are especially mistreated.
However, empathy for Slim and Queen lasts but a short moment when this couple irritates one with their constant arguing and stupid actions. One wonders why they are on a date — no thanks to Tinder. Neither makes good decisions because they do not jive. A forced story puts them in a condition where they find love. Conversely, their actions along their travel to freedom disjointedly alienate viewers.
Slim and Queen’s cause is an attention-getting journey, but Afro-American stereotypes juxtaposed a meaningful but overdone message dull the narrative. Waithe’s screenplay gives no time to know these characters except how they annoy each other initially.
Think “Queen & Slim” as “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) meets a more serious “Thelma & Louise” (1991). It is glamorously artsy about law-enforcement brutality but promotes biases while telling people to challenge the norm. The screenplay paints law-enforcement officials as unethical and prejudiced against minorities with a broad brush. Meanwhile, it contains racial stereotypes, which depict a race of people with an equally broad brush. Both generalizations are overly amplified.
One can appreciate the artful inspiration behind “Queen & Slim,” but it follows other movies like “The Hate U Give” (Director George Tillman Jr., 2018) that offer a similar story about characters more accessible. “Queen & Slim’s” message is noticeable, yet the characters do not inspire one to care about their personal struggles. By the time they fall in love, it is too late.
Grade: C+ (Regal but slim.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar works and lives in Valdosta.
