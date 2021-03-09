ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Mauritanian' a compelling drama

“The Mauritanian” (Drama: 2 hours, 9 minutes)
Starring: Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley
Director: Kevin Macdonald
Rated: R (Profanity and violence including sexual assault and torture)
Movie Review: Several years ago, this movie would not have debuted in a major cinema or premiered on television, other than as news. This movie humanizes a man suspected of being a terrorist. Based upon the book "Guantánamo Diary" by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, “The Mauritanian” is a nice drama about the after-effects of war.
Slahi (Rahim) from Mauritania is an enemy combatant held without charges by the United States government for years at Guantánamo Bay for acts of terrorism. Slahi’s defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate, Teri Duncan (Woodley), argue his case against the U.S. government. However, a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Col. Stuart Couch (Cumberbatch) has a motive to win the case, as he lost a good friend during the 911 terrorist attacks. Through the three attorneys viewing evidence, both sides uncover a solemn truth about the treatment of detainees at Guantánamo Bay.
Kevin Macdonald directed “The Last King of Scotland” (2006) and “One Day in September” (1999). He is an able filmmaker. He brings his apt skills to “The Mauritanian” also. Here, he creates intriguing characters played by a talented cast.
Tahar Rahim plays his shellshocked prisoner Slahi well. He portrays a man filled with remorse for not being able to see his mother and other family members. He is in constant fear for his life, surviving multiple severe interrogative tactics used by the U.S. military. Still, Rahim finds a manner to play him in a redeemable manner. His moment is playing Slahi during an address to a federal court.
Foster with gray hair is intriguing as Slahi’s lead attorney. Foster is self-assertive yet noble as Nancy Hollander. Foster fits this role. She plays a bold character well.
Cumberbatch and Woodley round out the main cast and are talented in their own accord. Cumberbatch is especially engaging here as he is the character that finds revenge is not correct, even when it may seem the patriotic thing to do.
“The Mauritanian” is more than a drama. It is about imprisonment and the ethical implications of security versus freedom versus governmental sovereignty. Because of this, the script never really reaches an emotional peek. “The Mauritanian” makes Slahi's cause to prove his innocence a noble one, but it fails to make his cinematic narrative an emotive drama that impacts for an extended period beyond the screen.
Grade: B (The man from Mauritania provides a noteworthy story)
“Tom & Jerry” (Adventure, Animation, Comedy: 1 hour, 41 minutes)
Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña and Colin Jost
Director: Tim Story
Rated: PG (Violence and come crude humor)
Movie Review: After movies, videos and countless television episodes, Hanna-Barbera’s classic duo Tom and Jerry grace modern screens once more. While their setting has changed, the cat and mouse are still using the same tactics. These characters are great in half-hour intervals. A full-length feature of their fighting antics becomes tedious.
This outing has them meeting at a nice hotel in New York City. Kayla (Moretz), a new hotel employee trying to make her mark, hires Tom. His job is to catch a mouse. That feisty rodent is Jerry, who is causing chaos around the restaurant. The hunt for Jerry causes more catastrophes at the luxury hotel.
Tom and Jerry’s rivalry spans decades. This animation mixed with live-action continues their contest in a manner that is nostalgic and passe simultaneously.
A problematic facet of this adventure is the unbelievable mix of cartoon animals. This movie is much more unbelievable than Tom and Jerry’s cartoons of yesteryear. Humans behave as if their interactions with very human-acting animals are commonplace phenomena.
Sure, it may entertain but “Tom & Jerry” is also repetitive elementary material. Cartoonish moments are plentiful, where Jerry seems to always get the upper hand. Tom needs a better agent.
Grade: C (This mousetrap is not the cat’s meow.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.