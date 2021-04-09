ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: Look for exit signs for 'French Exit'

“French Exit” (Comedy/Drama: 1 hour, 50 minutes)
Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Valerie Mahaffey
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Rated: R (Profanity, violence and sexual references)
Movie Review: “French Exit” feels like a hodgepodge of several soap-operatic themes in one movie. Each is interesting in its own accord but an eclectic mess together. It all feels like one movie of randomness. About a quarter of the way through, audiences may want to sortir de cinemas — exit the cinemas.
Michelle Pfeiffer plays Frances Price, an aging Manhattan socialite. She and her son, Malcolm (Hedges), are living on an inheritance. As they deplete their money, they face challenges. For a new start, they move to a small apartment in Paris with their cat. Along the way and once in Paris, they meet new people and old acquaintances.
A movie must make some sort of sense to care about characters. This one does not. The characters' corrosive relationships are off-putting. Their interactions are perplexing. These characters respond to each other as if they are all partially sedated patients in a mental ward.
The performances are fine. Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Valerie Mahaffey are intriguing enough, but they and other characters are all peculiar beings that inspire anxiety. Again, their actions are just as odd. You want to punch their faces while inviting them for dinner.
“French Exit,” directed by Azazel Jacobs and based on screenwriter Patrick DeWitt’s book, does inspire a few humorous moments. This is not because the moments are necessarily funny. Many scenes provide strange interactions that trigger funny instances.
If you want an odd screenplay with abstract narrative ideas but good performances, “French Exit” is for you. Others may abruptly exit.
Grade: C (Look for the exit signs despite fascinating performances.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” (Drama/Family: 1 hour, 40 minutes)
Starring: Mira Sorvino, Austyn Johnson, Burgess Jenkins and Peter Coyote
Director: Richard Correll
Rated: PG (Thematic content and violence)
Movie Review: “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” almost has this “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) appeal at first. It is too bad this script does not stay with that mysterious fantasy angle.
Instead, this weepfest goes where most religious movies go ... to death.
After hearing her pastor’s sermon one Sunday about faith, a young Sara Hopkins (Johnson) takes God at His word that he will hear her prayers and give her what she wants. After a bird dies, she prays it will come back to life. The animal does return to life. Soon, other miracles begin happening in a quaint city and Sara gains national notoriety.
The movie starts nicely. It is a nice family film that shines charmingly. It loses that charm when the movie stretches its imaginative story. For example, most dramatic modern movies stay away from putting one visual appearance to God the Father. This screenplay goes there and to other places with a zestful fancy that distracts.
This religious drama offers a neat story but dulls it when it goes beyond the natural world.
Grade: C (Adequate family movie becomes overly imaginative.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
“The Unholy” (Horror: 1 hour, 39 minutes)
Starring: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown and William Sadler
Director: Evan Spiliotopoulos
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, and profanity)
Movie Review: A talented cast led by “Walking Dead’s” Jeffrey Dean Morgan gives this horror movie more clout than most. Despite the cast’s resumes, the movie plunges into the cookie-cutter plot. It also is an inconsistent story.
Gerry Fenn (Morgan), an investigative reporter, arrives at a small-town farm in Banfield, Mass., for what a farmer believes are the actions of a satanic cult marking cows with symbols.
There, Fenn encounters Alice, a young, hearing-impaired woman. The young lady claims the Virgin Mary speaks to her, which causes Alice to be able to suddenly hear and speak. Alice can also heal the sick. Fenn and few others soon learn something evil is happening before them
“The Unholy” is inconsistent in the manner its sinister entity uses her power. The evil spirit can do many things but appears weak at times and stronger during others. Apparently, whatever makes the scene work to facilitate story.
This makes the story uneven as written by Director Evan Spiliotopoulos and based on James Herbert's book, "Shrine." This is pitiful considering the cast is good for a horror movie.
Grade: C (Unevenness of the main antagonist kills an otherwise interesting movie.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas.
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
