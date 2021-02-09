ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Little Things' trip up larger movie

“The Little Things” (Crime/Drama: 2 hours, 7 minutes)
Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto
Director: John Lee Hancock
Rated: R (Violent/disturbing imagery, profanity and nudity)
Movie Review: Director John Lee Hancock is the writer of this crime drama that sets up an engaging mystery. It easily draws one in using the talents of three of the most talented actors as its leads. However, Hancock’s story feels incomplete and even messy during its latter half.
A superior officer sends Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon (Washington) to Los Angeles. Deacon’s assignment is a quick one to retrieve evidence for a case. Alternatively, the former LAPD detective becomes a part of the city’s search for a serial killer plaguing the city.
The Los Angeles police detectives, led by Jim Baxter (Malek), are under pressure from senior officers, politicians and citizens to solve the murder case. Albert Sparma (Leto) is their suspect but law enforcement officials can't prove he is guilty of the brutal crimes.
At its start, “Little Things” is a crime drama that easily woos its audience with a mystery to solve. It has intriguing characters but it fails to make them impactful in a manner that inspires one to care about them. Their cause is worthy. The characters are not as interesting as their quest.
This is intriguing since the movie uses three of moviedom’s most talented actors, Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. They are all Academy Award recipients. They do their part; their characters are just not steady personas throughout this narrative.
Hancock (“The Blind Side,” 2009; “Saving Mr. Banks,” 2013) creates interesting characters but these people appear inconsistent. The story is uneven, especially the last 30 minutes of the movie. The script becomes something different at this point.
Hancock tries moments of clever introspection near the end with the characters. This epiphany is too late. He needed more character information moments earlier in the movie.
“The Little Things” is not a bad movie. It entertains, yet something odd exists about the execution of its characters' actions. Substories work as individual parts, but as a whole movie, the story is a jumbled one.
Grade: C+ (Little things interrupt what is a fascinating larger picture.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
