“Last Night in Soho”
Mystery: 1 hour, 56 minutes
Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao and Diana Rigg
Director: Edgar Wright
Rated: R (Bloody violence, sexual content, profanity, brief drug material and nudity)
Movie Review: A trip back to London’s swinging 1960s and its modern landscape, “Last Night in Soho” impressively charms with a tantalizing mystery. The narrative is further engaging because of its talented cast, especially performances by Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Eloise Turner (McKenzie) is an aspiring fashion designer. She moves to present-day London to attend classes for her craft. Soon, she begins having visions of a 1960s London. There, she sees a stylish woman called Sandie (Taylor-Joy), who wishes to break into show biz as a singer. Sandie’s life is not glamorous at all. The more Eloise sees of Sandie’s life the more disturbing the visions become.
Edgar Wright has an excellent resume as a director and writer: “Shaun of the Dead (2004), “Hot Fuzz” (2007) and the beautifully rendered “Baby Driver” (2017). He helps create another masterfully done screenplay with “Last Night in Soho.” It is a well-done engaging mystery.
The mystery is made even more alluring via the performances of Thomasin McKenzie. She was Oscar-worthy in “Leave No Trace” (2018) and she was superb as a Jewish teen evading the Nazis in “Jojo Rabbit” (2019). She plays a novice well here. As always, she is believable as a character.
Opposite McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy (“Split,” 2016; “The Witch,” 2015) is enchanting as Sandie. Although McKenzie is the lead in the movie, Taylor-Joy steals scenes with ease.
Two others stand out also. Although their roles are smaller, these experienced actors are memorable. The late Diana Rigg, known as a member of television’s “The Avengers” (1965-68) and Lady Olenna Tyrell in “Game of Thrones,” gives a nice performance. It is her last performance; she died Sept. 10, 2020. Her character is creepy but offers wise insight for those attentive viewers. Seasoned actor Terence Stamp, known for “Billy Budd,” 1962; “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” 1994) has graced cinema screens for some time. His distinctive voice resonates. His character is eerie and a nice addition to this narrative.
If mysteries are your type of movie, “Last Night in Soho” has that and thrilling moments like a horror movie. Additionally, the cast works to make their characters worthwhile. Director Wright leaves an impression again with a movie that keeps surprising until its conclusion.
Grade: B+ (No doubt, this plays more than one night at a cinema near you.)
“Antlers”
Horror: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Starring: Keri Russell, Jeremy T. Thomas and Jesse Plemons
Director: Scott Cooper
Rated: R (Violence including gruesome images and bullying, and profanity)
Movie Review: Scott Cooper and co-writers Henry Chaisson and Nick Antoscadoes do something beautifully that many movies fail to do. They make you care about the characters given a limited amount of time and with less dialogue. One wants their lives to be happy and have only the best results. “Antlers” works as an old-fashioned horror movie.
A small Oregon town is home for Julia Meadows (Russell), a middle-school teacher, and her brother, Sheriff Paul Meadows (Plemons). The siblings become involved with a reserved student Lucas Weaver (Thomas). They have reservations when the tween begins drawing monsters with a verbal story about Native American folktale creatures attached.
“Antlers” wobbles at first to fully embrace its genre. This is a horror movie but the frightful moments are only mildly eerie. Instead, this movie is about characters and they feel genuine.
Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart,” 2009) proves he is a solid director in any genre. He and his team create a unique story. The characters feel like everyday people. They appear like nice people and it is easy to care about their woes. Their suffering transfers well to observers.
This is especially true for Keri Russell and Jeremy T. Thomas’ characters. Thomas’ Lucas Weaver is one you feel you need to protect. He is bullied, looks tired from stress, is malnourished and appears parentless. Parental instincts kick in and one wants to protect him. The kid is a survivor and Thomas plays him well.
Of course, characters who inspire and evoke an emotional response are effective in any plot. If you have concern for a character, you are likely to indulge his or her story. “Antlers” creates that nicely.
Grade: B (Antlers are on top.)
“A Mouthful of Air”
Drama: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Starring: Amanda Seyfried as Julie Davis, Finn Wittrock, Paul Giamatti
Director: Amy Koppelman
Rated: R (Thematic elements and language)
Movie Review: An intriguing movie, this drama takes characters in an interesting narrative and makes their story worthy of attention. However, this movie plays more like a service announcement about postpartum depression because the script lacks an emotive element for its characters.
Julie Davis (Seyfried) changes after she and husband Ethan (Wittrock) have their first child. Davis writes children’s books about unlocking one’s fears when she still faces psychological trauma from her childhood. After the birth of the couple’s second child, Julie’s mental state declines, a battle she confronts every day.
Amy Koppelman makes her directorial debut with this drama. As the scripter also, she creates noticeable characters, a beautiful family. Their problems are grand but Julie and Ethan’s love prevails and they fight with the help of family and a tough, forthright psychologist played by Paul Giamatti.
Despite Koppelman’s adequate screenplay, “A Mouthful of Air” does not take a moment for her narrative to breathe and allow one to know her characters. Empathy is present for these people but their circumstances do not prompt an emotive response. Koppelman concentrates more on a story-driven narrative while character development wanes.
The actors portray their parts well. The story is a worthy one. Koppelman just forgets to make her characters endearing.
Grade: B- (A good movie where emotive elements are transparent like air.)
“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission”
Animation/Action: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Starring: Daiki Yamashita, Yûki Kaji and Nobuhiko Okamoto (voices)
Director: Kenji Nagasaki
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, bloody material and language)
Movie Review: Mainly for fans of this anime group of superheroes, the film provides an interesting enough plot that non-followers of this series can also appreciate. It is a high-energy animated flick that easily holds one’s attention.
A large terrorist organization threatens to eliminate all people with quirks, superhuman abilities. Japan’s greatest heroes assemble around, using their abilities to save the world by foiling the plans of an evil mastermind.
The violence is very bloody during several fight scenes, so parents should take caution for very younger children. However, the violence fits and it is more realistic for the world created. The action scenes are artful.
Two characters are the focus of this movie but plenty of others exist. Every few scenes, audiences see additional heroes from multiple countries. These characters are superfluous additions. They are very similar to a vaudevillian act, one after the next. These plentiful characters are a diversion from the mission to maintain focus.
“My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission” achieves its mission otherwise. It is a fun movie for those who followed other “My Hero Academia” movies and television series. It is also acceptable entertainment for those who have not followed these heroes.
Grade: B (They deserve a noteworthy grade.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
