“The King's Daughter” (Adventure/Fantasy: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, and William Hurt
Director: Sean McNamara
Rated: PG (Violence, suggestive material and thematic elements)
Movie Review: Vonda N. McIntyre’s novel, "The Moon and the Sun," is the basis for this wayward screenplay with subpar visual effects. While the cast consists of several big names, they can only do little to aid the technical aspects of this fantasy. “The King's Daughter” is interesting without being good moviemaking.
King Louis XIV's (Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to a mermaid. The mythical creature possesses a life force that could give the king of France immortality. He has several of his subjects capture a mermaid (Fan Bingbing) that they imprison. Louis’ plan becomes a complicated one when his illegitimate daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario), discovers the creature and fights for its freedom.
Sean McNamara (“Mighty Oak,” 2020) directs this movie. Producers made it more than five years ago but held until now. After seeing this, one will understand the delay.
The story is interesting in parts. Pierce Brosnan’s King Louis is intriguing, especially his relationship with Père La Chaise, played earnestly by William Hurt. The two men are different but friends. King Louis is a philanderer and Hurt’s Father La Chaise is a priest, a holy man who reminds his king that His God is the true king.
Also of interest, Kaya Scodelario plays the king’s daughter. Her relationship with her father could be a valid drama of its own. Instead, this screenplay focuses on her love interest, Captain Yves (Benjamin Walker) and her other suitors.
While all those relationships are happening, the movie's main story is that of a mermaid in captivity. The problem is the mermaid part of this story is annoyingly weak. The special effects are equally lackluster.
Grade: C- (The French would say, “Non!”)
“Redeeming Love” (Drama/Romance: 2 hours, 14 minutes)
Starring: Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Logan Marshall-Green and Eric Dane
Director: D.J. Caruso
Rated: PG-13 (Mature thematic content, language, sexual content, partial nudity and strong violent content)
Movie Review: When it comes to love, there are second chances, and then pure stupidity exists. That is the case with this movie that is based on Francine Rivers’ novel titled the same. The story’s basis is the Old Testament scripture about the prophet Hosea and his wife, Gomer, a prostitute.
During the California Gold Rush of 1850, Angel (Cowan) becomes part of a prostitution organization as a child, sold into it after the death of her mother. Angel only knows the life of hardship and betrayal. This changes when she meets Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis). Michael believes God wants him to marry Angel, so he begins visiting her. Very slowly, their love for each other changes Angel’s life.
Francine Rivers wrote this screenplay, which D.J. Caruso (“Disturbia,” 2007) directs. This movie has an interesting setting. It is set in the Wild West. It is also a movie about faith. It holds one’s interests while being just as irritating.
Angel and Michael’s on-again-off-again relationship plays the best as a soap opera. A good man who loves a woman tremendously and is the epitome of a gentleman must chase after her when she continually ruins his life.
Michael is a man of faith and he has the patience of Job. Why he wants Angel is a matter of destined love. However, the attractive couple’s relationship of tribulations is unconvincing via the manner this photoplay executes its narrative.
Grade: C+ (Redemption fluctuates in an entertaining and exasperating manner)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“The Tiger Rising” (Drama/Family: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Queen Latifah, Christian Convery as Rob Horton and Madalen Mills
Director: Ray Giarratana
Rated: PG (Thematic elements including bullying, language and violence)
Movie Review: Something sweet exists about this coming-of-age tale. It feels like one of those after-school television movies of yesteryear. In that same tradition, it also has a heartfelt story. However, it never really finds a superior edge, despite its likable cast.
A 12-year-old Rob Horton (Convery) is still lamenting the loss of his recently deceased mother. Rob’s life and imagination change after he discovers a caged tiger in the forest near the hotel where he and his father, Robert Horton Sr. (Trammell), live. With the help of Willie May (Latifah), the hotel’s maid and his only confidant, Rob’s life changes for the better. This is especially true when he meets another tween, a very outspoken Sistine Bailey (Mills) who dislikes the South passionately.
Some nice moments exist, yet overacting or underacting by the cast detracts. Additionally, wavering character consistency distracts from this otherwise agreeable family-friendly tale based on Kate DiCamillo’s book.
Ray Giarratana (“The Artist's Journey: Funk Blast,” 2000) directs a nice, easy movie that works for all ages. It slides by on youthful sentiment. Its sweet appeal matches its naïve simplicity as a screenplay.
Grade: C (A pleasant movie that never reaches an effective peak.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has written movies reviews for more than 20 years for The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.