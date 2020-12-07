ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Half Brothers' only half worth it

“Half Brothers” (Comedy: 1 hour, 36 minutes)
Starring: Luis Gerardo Méndez, Juan Pablo Espinosa and Connor Del Rio
Director: Luke Greenfield
Rated: PG-13 (Some violence and strong language)
Movie Review: “Half Brothers” is a comedy, but the humor is adolescent material that never really excels to a point of good entertainment. Instead, the movie turns into a political and social satire about the United States and its relationship to the people of Mexico.
It fails there too as it mainly ridicules Americans’ lifestyles, politics and views of others' lives abroad. It stereotypes Americans about their typecasting of other cultures and countries. Insert your own proverbial idiom about the hypocrisy.
Renato (Méndez) is a debonaire Mexican aviation executive. He is surprised to learn of the existence of an American half-brother he never knew. That brother is Asher (Del Rio). Flavio Murguía (Espinosa) summons his sons as he lies dying. He forces the brothers on a road trip together to trace his path from Mexico to the United States to understand why he left one son and mistreated the other.
So, the father has both sons in a hospital and could just tell them why he made the decisions he did nearly 20 years earlier. Alternatively, he sends them on a trip with riddles to discover his life’s trek.
The movie’s runtime would be 21 minutes if only the father told his sons what he does later in a video. The things people do today to avoid physical social contact through various forms of media.
Multiple movies have debuted regarding brothers trying to reestablish themselves through some type of search for their father. “Half Brothers” (Director Christian Alvart, 2015) and “Father Figures” (Director Lawrence Sher, 2017) are two recent ones.
Most of these screenplays involve brothers taking some type of trip to discover their fathers and learn about their fellow siblings. Stereotypically, the brothers are usually opposites – one a happy-go-lucky partier and the other very straightlaced. Of course, this scenario will have their personalities and lifestyles clash.
“Half Brothers” is another formulaic comedy directed by Luke Greenfield (“Let's Be Cops,” 2014). The humor is nil. Both brothers appear as people you may want to skip knowing. They are childishly annoying.
The second half is better than the first half, but that is not saying much. So, one could note this movie is only half bad. It is also only half good.
Grade: C- (Only worth about half its cost.)
Playing Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“All My Life” (Drama: 1 hour, 33 minutes)
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Harry Shum Jr., Kyle Allen and Jay Pharoah
Director: Marc Meyers
Rated: PG-13 (Language)
Movie Review: Inspired by real events, “All My Life” is a drama more than a romance. The romance is a rushed one. This part of an expedited story fails to give one time to know and fall in love with the couple falling in love.
Solomon "Sol" Chau (Shum) and Jennifer Carter (Rothe) fall in love after meeting in a bar. The relationship escalates quickly, and they are soon engaged. Shortly after, their relationship becomes strained. Medical professionals diagnose Chau with an aggressive cancer. The loving couple continues with their marriage plans despite their uncertain future.
Life is not always pretty. “All My Life” falls into that category. It is not a typical romantic drama. It does not have the ending one would expect, but one can hope because audiences love happy conclusions. Such fairy tale endings do not always materialize in movies like life.
Director Marc Meyers (“My Friend Dahmer,” 2017) and writer Todd Rosenberg have a rich story to develop a movie but they waste letting audiences know their characters more intimately. Rosenberg’s script tries to allow audiences to understand Sol and Jenn via their relationships with friends. The problem is this only works if the friends have good development, too.
Because of this, their story does not tug at emotional strings to be a touching drama. Emotional attachment to Sol and Jenn is nominal because of an average script.
Grade: C (Rushed onscreen lives offer missed opportunities.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has reviewed movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.