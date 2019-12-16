ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Frozen 2' chills in original's shadow

“Frozen 2” (Musical/Adventure: 1 hour, 43 minutes)
Starring: Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff
Directors: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee
Rated: PG (Violence and rude humor)
Movie Review: “Frozen II” is not as adventurous or as comical as the first. It still remains entertaining, but it is more a musical and visual feast than the adventure it could be. It takes multiple scenes before it moves away from singing songs that do measure up to its prequel, “Frozen” (2013).
Queen Elsa (Menzel), the ruler of Arendelle, begins hearing a mysterious voice and unintentionally awakens the elemental spirits. Her ice powers also become erratic, causing chaos in Arendelle. Elsa, her sister, Princess Anna (Bell), Kristoff (Groff) and Olaf (Gad) leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient enchanted forest. There, they search for Elsa’s mysterious voice and a way to save their kingdom.
This is the second film based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen." This is a musical, but it does not rival the previous “Frozen.” This outing, the characters do not chant memorable songs. They sing seemingly more musical numbers, but none are catchy in the manner of “Frozen."
The singing is not lackluster but goes on for some time before the adventure starts. The adventure, a mystery to solve is where this animated movie scores points. That and a very funny Olaf, voiced by the talented, comical Josh Gad.
Olaf provides the best laughs of this movie. There is a "Samantha" bit that is one of the funniest scenes this year. Olaf steals the movie at this point in a scene that one has to see to understand the humor. Otherwise, “Frozen II” is entertaining, just not as endearingly enjoyable as its prequel.
Grade: B- (An icy treat that still delivers.)
“Charlie's Angels” (Action/Adventure: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart
Director: Elizabeth Banks
Rated: PG-13 (Violence, sexuality and language)
Movie Review: The plot twists are annoying. The movie intentionally deceives. Of course, its biggest deception is writers of this screenplay fool themselves into thinking this screenplay is angelic.
Townsend Agency sends two Angels – Sabina Wilson (a cleverly comical Stewart) and Jane Kano (Balinska), a former MI-6 agent – to rescue a brilliant corporate scientist Elena Houghlin (Scott).
Houghlin invented Calisto, a revolutionary sustainable energy. An unknown foe sees Calisto as a better weapon, one that can kill people with a force similar to an electromagnetic pulse. The Angels must act quickly to stop Calisto from becoming the property of those who use it as a weapon.
This is the third “Charlie’s Angel” movie, following “Charlie's Angels” (2000) and “Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle” (2003). This current rendition, while entertaining, is no improvement. The plot twists are annoying. More important, they are uninventive, messy scriptwriting in this case.
The plot twists make this movie unconvincing. They also obscure a very conventional agent versus agent action movie.
Among the mediocrity of a commonplace and unpersuasive plot, the characters are engaging, especially Kristen Stewart. She plays her quirky and bubbly clandestine agent Sabina Wilson with a nice comical flair. This performance is one of her better roles.
Otherwise, the movie tries to no avail to promote powerful women outsmarting men. It achieves that goal. However, it forgot to create an equally smart narrative.
Grade: C (Entertaining, angelic they are not.)
“The Good Liar” (Drama/Crime: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey and Jim Carter
Director: Bill Condon
Rated: R (Profanity, nudity and strong violence)
Movie Review: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are two of the most talented actors gracing cinema screens. Famed director Bill Condon directs them. Their combined greatness and an inventive plot cannot thwart the missteps of “The Good Liar.”
Roy Courtnay (McKellen) is an old con artist. He and his business colleague, Vincent (Carter), manipulate people to gain access to their finances. Now, Courtnay has found the perfect mark, Betty McLeish (Mirren), a former history teacher at Oxford. McLeish’s husband died a year ago and left the widow more than 2 million pounds. Courtnay plans on taking McLeish for all her money.
This adaptation of Nicholas Searle’s novel is directed by William Condon. He is the screenwriter and director. He directed “Gods and Monsters” (1998), “Kinsey” (2004) and “Dreamgirls” (2006) and he wrote the screenplay for “Chicago” (2002). Those movies are spectacular, top-notch photoplays. “Good Liar” does measure up because of a wary story but is intriguing via the talents of Mirren and McKellen.
Mirren and McKellen are superior as always. They are cunning here, but too bad the screenplay is not as grand. A story that adds too many sub-stories that are not needed. A good simple plot would have made this a very good movie. Instead, the movie distracts with histories for the two main characters that are not as invigorating as their present lives.
“The Good Liar” has a good start, but it fails to keep that same momentum. The movie injects parts — McLeish and Courtnay’s histories — that distract and take away from the mystery presented. The lying does not maintain good consistency.
Grade: C+ (Intriguing, entertaining, but only a liar would say this is the best use of talents.)
“Western Stars” (Documentary/Musical: 1 hour, 34 minutes)
Directors: Thom Zimny and Bruce Springsteen
Rated: PG
Movie Review: During this holiday season, Springsteen provides a cinematic gift for those appreciative of good songs and music. “Western Stars” serves beautifully poetic accompaniment to the album titled the same.
Springsteen offers his music and comments about moments of love and other moments of his life that inspired him and his iconic lyrics.
Springsteen sings beautiful words as he is backed up by a band and often a full orchestra in a cathedral-like, near century-old barn. The result is a worthy concert that moves observers.
Documentary moments feature Springsteen opining the inspiration behind his songs. He mentions his wife of nearly three decades, Patti Scialfa, who has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984; she sings a duet with her husband.
He notes family, friends and others, including random people he has met. He also discusses how the West inspired him to create the title song of this movie and the album, “Western Stars.” That song and others are beautifully orchestrated.
As Springsteen sings country with a jazzy uplift, he inspires. He uses Western scenes and archival footage with poetic intermixes. His words are engaging and his music is more impressive. An artful manner exists about this movie.
As Springsteen sings songs like “The Wayfarer” and “Stones,” he reaches an emotional peak, an enjoyable experience. Audiences can ride along with him on this nice escape.
As a music-genre movie, “Western Stars” shines beautifully. The music is rousing. As a documentary, the movie is smooth until its conclusion. The conclusion is mini-documentary about this documentary of which some parts should be a part of the main scenes.
After the end credits, Springsteen and several other producers tell audiences about their process to create this otherwise good movie. The substantive additions take one away from what is a musical diversion and engaging emotive peak.
Grade: B (Springsteen’s stars are shining brightly again.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
