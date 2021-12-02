ALEXXANDAR MOVIE REVIEWS: Enter 'The House of Gucci'

“House of Gucci” (Drama: 2 hours, 38 minutes)
Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino
Director: Ridley Scott
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual content, nudity and violence)
Movie Review: Fine performances and a good story can mean everything for a movie. “House of Gucci” is an excellent movie for those who love fashion or not. Although some are straight soap opera material, an able cast led by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver delivers in this solid biographical movie.
Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) becomes a member of the Gucci family by marrying Maurizio Gucci (Driver). A part of a well-known and wealthy family, Patrizia’s ambition drives her to pit the Gucci men against each other. As the men betray each other, Patrizia waits, planning her own vengeance.
“House of Gucci” is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book and ably directed by iconic director Ridley Scott, who just helmed “The Last Duel.” Scott’s movies have their own distinctive feel but each has a common deep sense of realism. His movies develop characters with a certain precision. Of course, this is easy when your cast is top rate.
Lady Gaga is delicious as Patrizia Gucci. She received an Academy Award for “A Star Is Born” (2018) for the Best Original Song and she obtained a nomination for Actress in a Leading Role. She will return there with another nomination for her performance here no doubt.
Adam Driver plays a quiet yet very present role. Jared Leto is humorously good; his handsomeness and talent covered by heavy makeup and prosthetics. Seasoned actors Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino are solid. The cast’s performance is good, the characters very interesting.
Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna’s screenplay is engaging. They make good use of their characters. Their only negative is they should have focused more on Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci’s relationship after their marriage. This would give the movie more time to delve into the better part of the story.
The beginning scenes about how the lead couple meet shows an awkward romance. These moments are lesser compared to the greater story that follows. Additionally, their screenplay contains exaggerated bits and comical moments that dissuade from the reality of this tragic story.
Still, the performances are appealing, and the narrative is intriguing, especially for those unaware of this story. “House of Gucci” entertains with best of them.
Grade: B (It is très chic!)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Encanto” (Adventure/Animation: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero and John Leguizamo
Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith
Rated: PG (Some thematic elements and mild peril)
Movie Review: “Encanto” is Disney’s 60th animated movie. Latin American magical realism is a big part of this fantasy, yellow butterflies and all. The superb animation makes it a visual treat also. It is a good movie for family entertainment.
Mirabel (Beatriz) is a young Colombian girl. She is the only member of the Madrigal Family to have no magical powers, which frustrates her daily. After the magical abode that she and her family call home begins to crumble, Mirabel works quickly to restore the Casita. Even more, her family members begin losing their powers, deepening the mystery of what is transpiring.
“Encanto” is an impressive animated adventure. It has all the elements of good adventure with a lesson for children, too. It is about family and impresses with its endearing characters and nifty visuals. The cast voices their animated personas nicely, adding to a unique family.
Think of this as a more family-friendly "Harry Potter." The narrative is not as sharp as it could be but it inspires with a good message about the importance of a caring family.
Grade: B (Enchantment charms.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (Horror/Science Fiction: 1 hour, 47 minutes)
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell and Avan Jogia
Director: Johannes Roberts
Rated: R (Violence and profanity)
Movie Review: “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” is the seventh film in the series based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom. It is another reboot of the "Resident Evil" franchise.
"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" (2016) was supposedly the last movie for this walking dead series but nobody is dead until your agent says so moviedom.
Set in 1998, Clair Redfield (Scodelario) visits her brother, Chris (Amell), a law-enforcement officer, in Raccoon City at an inconvenient moment. Within an hour of arriving, she, her brother and several others of the small, quaint town find themselves running from fellow citizens who have become zombies.
This movie is an origin story. It is a prequel-sequel. When moviemakers cannot go forward, they go backward. Directed by Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down," 2017), "Welcome to Raccoon City” is more of the same. It is the previous six films, again.
Apparently, a bullet to the head does not work for these zombies. They continue to bite wallets.
Grade: C- (A mediocre welcome, it is.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
“For the Love of Money” (Crime/Drama: 1 hour, 38 minutes)
Starring: Keri Hilson, Rotimi and Katt Williams,
Director: Leslie Small
Rated: R (Profanity, sexual content, nudity and violence)
Movie Review: A good story exists deep below the surface of this photoplay. Too bad, that part of this subpar drama does not surface.
Gigi (Hilson) is a single, divorced mother needing money to support her daughter, Ashley (Jazzy Jade). After Ashley's father, Gregory (Jason Mitchell), informs Gigi he will not give her any more money, Gigi decides to make money illegally via embezzlement. The men Gigi associates herself with are ruthless but careless, causing Gigi unwanted attention that could cost her everything.
Leslie Small (“Hair Show,” 2004) directs this screenplay. The movie holds one's attention span but it is third-rate entertainment. The movie is about Gigi getting funds to secure a good life for her daughter, Ashley, but this screenplay allows Ashley to disappear for a while as this story turns into a lightweight mob movie.
The characters are juvenile and stereotypical. The acting is not convincing. Just think, Katt Williams is the most interesting character as a wheelchair-bound pastor of a church. His character would be an interesting movie, especially enjoyable because of the stoic manner Williams plays the pastor. Otherwise, the actors are about as convincing as this wayward story.
Grade: D (Save your money.)
Playing at Valdosta Stadium Cinemas
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar has been reviewing movies for The Valdosta Daily Times for more than 20 years.
