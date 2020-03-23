NOTE: Adann-Kennn Alexxandar reviewed these movies prior to movie theatres temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some movies, such as "Emma," are already being offered through on-demand cable services.
“Emma.” (Comedy: 2 hours, 4 minutes)
Starring: Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner
Director: Autumn de Wilde
Rated: PG (Nudity)
Movie Review: “Emma.” is a slow-moving photoplay, especially the first half. It is a movie about relationships, and they have their tedious moments. Set designs and Alexandra Byrne’s vibrant costumes smooth the romantic moments of angst with nice eye candy.
In an 1800s England, a self-centered Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Joy) has good intentions when she meddles in the love lives of her friends. Her meddling often leads to soap-operatic finales. She and several others are young people trying to find a mate within their aristocratic social traditions.
“Emma” is a lively take on Jane Austen’s novel about youth and romantic misinterpretations. Autumn de Wilde directs with satirical flair, and Eleanor Catton’s screenplay portrays characters with a certain whimsical flair that often appears disingenuous. This works, however.
The characters deceive others and themselves while missing context clues about their own true desires
The actors play their characters as if they just never quite realized their full romantic potential while having cynicism toward others' romantic interests. The cast renders their roles in equal doses of charm and sarcasm. The performances work to deliver an engaging narrative of love and laughs.
This is especially true for Anya Taylor-Joy, who easily charms. She plays her manipulative character well.
Autumn de Wilde makes a directorial debut for a full-length feature film. She does so with flair and humor that scores points. Additionally, the colorful, well-crafted costumes and set designs offer nice backdrops for these romantic and eccentric people from the mind of Jane Austen.
Grade: B (Emma delightfully grows on audiences.)
“The Way Back” (Drama/Sports: 1 hour, 51 minutes)
Starring: Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar and Al Madrigal
Director: Gavin O'Connor
Rated: R (Profanity throughout, violence, alcohol abuse and sexual references)
Movie Review: Ben Affleck plays Jack Cunningham with a brilliant manner that imitates his struggles with alcohol addiction.
He is good in this movie and the main reason to see it but “The Way Back” never gets a grasp on whether it is the hardcore drama it should be or a feel-good sports drama.
Jack Cunningham (Affleck) returns to the Catholic high school where he was a standout basketball player. The school asks Cunningham to coach its varsity basketball team. Now an alcoholic, Cunningham walked away from playing the game years ago. He is now reluctant about being back on the court again, even as a coach, yet the coaching position at his alma mater offers him a second chance.
Affleck is at his best here. His battles with life are his best tools. He brings his personal struggles to his roles, an effort that works for him. Affleck delivers here, offering a hardcore character that is ailing from several circumstances that led him to alcoholism.
The last time he was this good as an actor was “Hollywoodland” (2006), where he played former television series actor George Reeves of “Adventures of Superman” (1952-58). Again, Affleck is best at roles that challenge him to face his real-life issues.
Affleck does this working with director Gavin O'Connor. The two men last worked together for “The Accountant” (2016). O’Connor knows how to make his movies about characters during their struggles. The notable is “Warrior” (2011). He achieves that goal again with “The Way Back.”
“The Way Back” is a sports drama that manages to score points with realism. That Affleck’s performance creates a gritty, triumph movie. The problem is the movie waffles on side stories that are diverting. The shifts move audiences from a good drama to a formulaic sports photoplay. Still, Affleck’s character is persuasive.
Grade: B (Affleck is the way to good.)
“Onward” (Animation/Adventure: 1 hour, 39 minutes)
Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Director: Dan Scanlon
Rated: PG (Violence and thematic elements)
Movie Review: “Onward” is a grand adventure.
It is a good animated buddy movie with emotion even when it branches off into superfluous moments. It is “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure” (1989) meets “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981).
Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Holland and Pratt) live in a suburban fantasy world. Ian has no memories of his father, and Barley only has a few memories of the patriarch.
After discovering they can bring their father back with a spell for a day, the brothers go on a journey to find the magic resources they need.
This family-oriented animated movie delivers on entertainment. It has a fun plot involving adventure and comedy. The result is good entertainment that should satisfy younger audiences and their parents. Even more, the movie has a touching story about family bonds.
“Onward” will not be a Pixar classic, but it shines enough to be magical.
Grade: B (Onward to see a good movie.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
